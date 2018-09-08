Forest Green 1-1 Port Vale: Tom Pope's penalty earns first away point for Vale

Port Vale picked up their first point away from home as Tom Pope's penalty cancelled out Carl Winchester's goal in a 1-1 draw at Forest Green Rovers.

Rovers were reduced to ten men with 15 minutes to go as Farrend Rawson was sent off but they held on to maintain their unbeaten start.

Forest Green took the lead after 15 minutes as Joseph Mills' free kick was headed in by Winchester at the back post.

They had a good chance to double their lead when Reuben Reid burst through the middle and released Joseph Mills on the right, but he shot straight at the keeper on his weaker foot.

Vale grew into the game in the second half and equalised in the 73rd minute when Pope fired a penalty into the roof of the net after Ricky Miller was fouled by Rawson, who was booked.

It got worse for Forest Green when Rawson was shown a straight red card for a nasty challenge on Mitch Clark on 75 minutes.