Gillingham 0-1 AFC Wimbledon: Joe Pigott ends Dons losing run

1:12 Gillingham 0-1 AFC Wimbledon Gillingham 0-1 AFC Wimbledon

Joe Pigott's fifth goal of the season was enough to earn AFC Wimbledon a 1-0 win over Gillingham, their first league victory since the opening game of the campaign.

Pigott, one of four ex-Gills players in the Dons' starting line-up, managed only one goal during his time on loan at the Kent club in 2014.

But he matched that total against them at the Priestfield Stadium, taking advantage of hesitation in the heart of the home defence to round Tomas Holy and slot in from a tight angle on 53 minutes.

It brought Wimbledon the three points they had deserved on the balance of play and was the only significant chance in a game that lacked quality or excitement.

James Hanson struck the bar from range in the first half, but neither keeper made a single save of note until Tom King turned away a 95th-minute free-kick from Luke O'Neill - the only time the home side had threatened to score.

The defeat leaves Gillingham without a win in seven games in all competitions.