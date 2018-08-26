La Liga round-up: Real Madrid power past Girona

Sergio Ramos (R) and Gareth Bale (L) were on the scoresheet for Real Madrid

Real Madrid overcame a slow start to secure a routine 4-1 victory over Girona and continue their winning start to the LaLiga season.

Girona had been surprise winners in the same fixture last term but, despite threatening a repeat when Borja Garcia opened the scoring early on, they could not contain Julen Lopetegui's side at the Montilivi.

Penalties either side of half-time from Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema shifted the momentum before Gareth Bale made it two goals in two league games since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

Benzema popped up again late on to add the gloss and ensure Real matched Barcelona's six-point haul.

Espanyol saw off Valencia thanks to two goals in seven second-half minutes.

After a goalless first half, the hosts hit the front after 62 minutes when Esteban Granero bent a right-footed free-kick into the bottom corner.

Borja Iglesias doubled Espanyol's lead with his first La Liga goal and 2-0 was how it finished as Rubi's side added to the draw at Celta Vigo in their opener.

Villarreal earned a goalless draw at Sevilla in Sunday's other game to claim their first point of the season.