Grimsby v Lincoln preview

Grimsby boss Michael Jolley has been handed an injury boost ahead of the derby clash against Lincoln at Blundell Park.

Reece Hall-Johnson has returned to training after the Carabao Cup loss to Rochdale, while Harry Clifton is pushing for a recall after overcoming a knock that has deprived him of game time since the opening day.

Defender Andrew Fox is a doubt with a knock while Mitch Rose serves the second game of a three match ban after seeing red against Macclesfield. Jolley is also without long-term absentees Elliot Whitehouse (knee) and Harry Cardwell (foot).

Lincoln's Danny Cowley has a selection dilemma for the Grimsby showdown. His side have won both their league matches but Cowley made seven changes for the Carabao Cup tie at Port Vale, which the Imps won 4-0.

Those who impressed in the cup will hope to keep their places, with first competitive starts for Grant Smith, Ellis Chapman and Jason Shackell - with the former Derby and Burnley man scoring on his debut. Imps regulars, including Josh Vickers, Neal Eardley, Lee Frecklington and John Akinde are likely to return to the side against Grimsby.

2:20 Macclesfield 0-2 Grimsby Macclesfield 0-2 Grimsby

Opta stats

Grimsby are winless in their last four matches against Lincoln (D3 L1), last winning 5-1 in March 2009.

Lincoln are winless in their last six trips to Grimsby in League Two (D3 L3) a run stretching back to December 2005.

Grimsby have won just two of their last 13 home league games (D5 L6), including a 4-1 defeat to Forest Green Rovers on matchday one.

Lincoln City will be looking to win their opening three matches of a Football League season for the first time since September 1989.

Lee Frecklington has made nine appearances against Grimsby for Lincoln in all competitions, scoring three goals, with the most recent coming in a 3-1 win in March 2018.