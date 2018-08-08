Hibernian v Molde preview: John McGinn missing for hosts

Hibernian will be without midfielder John McGinn for their Europa League clash with Molde

Efe Ambrose is confident Hibernian can brush off the loss of Scotland midfielder John McGinn and produce another memorable European performance against Molde in the Europa League on Thursday.

McGinn was absent from training on Tuesday and Wednesday after going down to Birmingham for talks as Aston Villa battle Celtic for his signature.

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon admitted he was preparing for Thursday's Europa League third qualifying round, first-leg tie without McGinn in mind and his imminent departure follows on from the loss of Dylan McGeouch, Brandon Barker and Scott Allan from the midfield of last term.

But Lennon could call on Danny Swanson for the visit of the Norwegians as well as utilising Martin Boyle in a wide position following the return to fitness of striker Florian Kamberi.

McGinn was absent from training on Tuesday and Wednesday as Aston villa and Celtic battle for his signature

And defender Ambrose vowed to show Hibs are no one-man team.

"I don't think it's going to affect us," the former Celtic defender said. "We are a team, not an individual. We know it's been coming so we will just focus on the game, that's the most important thing for Hibs.

"We know if John is here he is a plus for the team, he is a good player. So we are without John but we are still here and we still have the quality of player to do well. So we focus on the game and leave John to deal with everything that is going on around him.

"We wish him well but in football players come and go so we are not going to be distracted by his transfer. I believe in the squad, we have players who can come in and do well. Every team would want John in their team but we have played a couple of games without him and done very well so we will just focus on the game."

Hibs' new signing Thomas Agyepong is unavailable for Thursday's game

Ambrose was on the losing side against Molde in the same competition three years ago as the Norwegian side completed a double over Celtic in the group stages, and the Nigerian warned Hibs will need to be on their guard against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

"I know they are a kind of tactical team and they are disciplined," Ambrose said. "Sometimes you get out of possession and they counter you and they strike on you without you knowing."

Team news

Florian Kamberi has scored four goals in three games in the Europa League qualifiers since re-joining Hibs on a permanent basis this summer.

On top of the absence of McGinn, defender Darren McGregor (knee) is almost certain to miss out for Hibernian but striker Florian Kamberi has shaken off a similar complaint.

Hibs have signed winger Thomas Agyepong from Manchester City but the Ghana winger is awaiting the outcome of a visa application. Goalkeeper Ofir Marciano (finger) also remains sidelined.