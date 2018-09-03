Kazakhstan Women v England Women preview: Phil Neville names youthful side for final World Cup qualifier

England duo Millie Bright, Rachel Daly celebrate against Wales

Phil Neville will hand full international debuts to seven players when England Women take on Kazakhstan in their final World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Neville's side secured their place at next year's Women's World Cup in France a 3-0 victory over Wales at Rodney Parade last Friday.

Three goals in 12 second-half minutes from Toni Duggan, Jill Scott and Nikita Parris secured all three points as the Lionesses qualified for next summer's tournament as Group 1 winners with a game to spare.

England now face Kazakhstan in their final group match and Neville has named a youthful starting 11 for Tuesday's match in Pavlodar.

Gabby George, Lucy Staniforth and Lauren Bruton are set to earn their first senior caps, while Mary Earps, Hannah Blundell, Leah Williamson and Beth Mead will make their first starts.

"There's so much depth of talent now in the women's game in England," Neville said.

"I'm determined to give youngsters the opportunity.

"They've earned it, they deserve it and regardless of the result against Wales this was always part of our long-term plan.

"We're all looking forward to the game."

England Women team to face Kazakhstan: Mary Earps, Hannah Blundell, Leah Williamson, Abbie McManus, Gabby George, Keira Walsh, Isobel Christiansen, Lucy Staniforth, Lauren Bruton, Rachel Daly, Beth Mead.