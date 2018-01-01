Football
Live Blog
LAMPS LOOKS ON
PRESTON 0-1 WEST HAM
Pearson straight back into the action - he sends Fisher down the flank to cross for Moult, who heads over.
GOAL! WIMBLEDON 1-0 BRIGHTON (Piggot 14)
The Dons lead after Barclay's headed clearance is recycled back into the area by the hosts and Joe Pigott is there to fire home into the bottom corner of the net from close range.
There's been a stop in play at Deepdale after Ben Pearson picked up a head injury. He's up and on his feet and looks like he'll continue...
WIMBLEDON 0-0 BRIGHTON
CLOSE! Stephens' lovely pass releases Locadia in the Dons' box, however, with just the 'keeper to beat, the striker's shot is deflected behind for a corner.
GOAL! PRESTON 0-1 WEST HAM (Arnautovic 7)
Clever play from the Hammers' captain Noble. A quick free-kick puts Arnautovic through and the West Ham striker makes no mistake with the finish. Two goals in two pre-season games for the Austrian.
DERBY 0-0 SOUTHAMPTON
Smart work from Saints' shot-stopper McCarthy, who dives at the feet of Derby's Bryson.
PRESTON 0-0 WEST HAM
Preston the first to go close, as Paul Gallagher's free-kick fizzes through the box - but no one can get a touch on it.
NOTTS COUNTY 0-0 LEICESTER
POST! The home team go close to opening the scoring at Meadow Lane as Vaughan's long-range strike beats Jakupovic, only to rebound to safety off the base of the Foxes 'keeper's post.
GOAL! FORTUNA DUSSELDORF 1-1 WATFORD (Hennings 25)
A superb volley from Hennings puts Dusseldorf level. He didn't give Bachmann a chance with that hit!
HUDDERSFIELD TEAM NEWS
JEEPERS KEEPERS
Brighton have new 'keper David Button between the posts in their clash at Wimbledon today...
WE'RE UNDERWAY!
Right then folks, we are now underway in this afternoon's seven friendlies, with Watford already leading 1-0 in their clash in Germany.
Stay tuned for goal updates from across the country....
GOAL! FORTUNA DUSSELDORF 0-1 WATFORD (Gray 20)
It's Success for Watford! Andre Gray sends a low cross into the box and Isaac Success tucks home to put the Hornets ahead.
FORTUNA DUSSELDORF 0-0 WATFORD
A nice save from Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann keeps the scores level.
BUFFON & SANCHES START
So veteran Italy goalkeeper Gianliuigi Buffon starts in goal for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain in their International Champions Cup clash with Bayern Munich this afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Bavarians have given Renato Sanches a run-out at the Worthersee Stadion.
SPECIAL MOMENT FOR LAMPS
Frank Lampard says he is relishing the chance to send his new Derby team out at Pride Park this afternoon - and they'll come up against a strong Southampton side.
Derby loanees Mason Mount and Harry Wilson both start, while Florian Jozefzoon, who joined on a permanent deal from Brentford yesterday, is on the bench.
For Saints, new boys Mohamed Elyounoussi and Stuart Armstrong start.
We're 20 minutes in and it is still 0-0 here. Watford probing in Austria but no way through for the Premier League tourists just yet.
PRESTON PREPARED?
Sky Sports News had a quick chat with Preston boss Alex Neil ahead of his side's friendly with West Ham this afternoon. The season starts in just two weekend's time for the Championship side and, after a tour to Ireland, Neil is looking forward to seeing his side step up a level today.
"We wanted to make sure going into this season we're ready and want to play some good sides to make sure that's the case," said Neil.
Preston welcome former striker Jordan Hugill back to Deepdale today, too.
EVANS & MADISON START FOR FOXES
A couple of new faces for Leicester feature at Notts County today, with Jonny Evans and James Madison starting at Meadow Lane.
However, this afternoon's friendly has just come too soon for 'keeper Danny Ward, who joined the Foxes from Liverpool on Friday night.
PSG TEAM NEWS
BAYERN TEAM NEWS
WILSHERE'S ENGLAND AIM
Jack Wilshere kicks off a new chapter in his career this afternoon - and he told Sky Sports News this week he has hopes of playing well enough for the Hammers to reclaim a place in the England squad after missing the World Cup.
"In past tournaments maybe England have been accused of not playing with freedom, and they really played with freedom [at Russia 2018] . That's something I want to be part of. All I can do is play well for West Ham and hopefully get picked."
BUTTON STARTS FOR FULHAM
Brighton are playing their third game of preseason this afternoon against Wimbledon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.
Boss Chris Hughton fields just one of his seven summer signings, 'keeper David Button who joined from Fulham.
ZAHA STARTS FOR PALACE
Roy Hodgson has made one change for Palace's game against Oxford at the Kassam Stadium this afternoon.
However, it is a significant one, with forward Wilfried Zaha returning to the visitors' line-up.
The Ivorian left Palace’s training camp in Scandinavia to deal with a family issue, but he replaces Belgian striker Christian Benteke, who picked up an injury in the 6-1 win at Halmstads on Monday.
ROBBEN ARRIVES!
WATFORD TEAM NEWS
OXFORD TEAM NEWS
Team to play Palace: Eastwood, McMahon, Nelson, Dickie, Garbutt, Brannagan, Ruffels, Henry, Whyte, Carruthers, Obika
Subs: Hall, Norman, Mousinho, Napa, Baptiste, Raglan, Stevens, Lopes
PRESTON TEAM NEWS
PALACE TEAM NEWS
Team to play Oxford: Hennessey, Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Townsend, McArthur, Riedewald, Schlupp, Zaha, Sorloth
Subs: Guaita, Ward, Souare, Woods, Kelly, Puncheon, Williams, Kaikai, Lokilo
WILSHERE DEBUT
Jack Wilshere makes his West Ham debut today. The former Arsenal midfielder pulls on the claret and blue shirt for the first time and has the chance to show Manuel Pellegrini why he should be a key figure for the new Hammers boss this season.
NOTTS COUNTY TEAM NEWS
WEST HAM TEAM NEWS
THE INTERWETTEN CUP
Huddersfield are competing for the Interwetten Cup in Austria today, along with Real Betis - who they face at 4pm UK time - Essen and Werder Bremen.
If they beat Betis, they'll play the winner of the other match in the final at 7pm, lose and they're into the third-place play-off at 6pm.
WIMBLEDON TEAM NEWS
BRIGHTON TEAM NEWS
Team to play Wimbledon: Button, Schelotto, Duffy, Barclay, Bong; Knockaert, Kayal, Stephens, March, Gross; Locadia
Subs: McGill, White, Davies, Moore, Tilley, Connolly, Mandriou, Norwood, Towell, Radulovic, Gyokeres
DERBY TEAM NEWS
SOUTHAMPTON TEAM NEWS
LEICESTER CITY TEAM NEWS
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Hello everyone, this is Richard Morgan and I will be guiding you through all of today's friendlies matches ahead of the start of the new season.
We have eight eye-catching encounters on offer for you to get stuck into, six of which are getting under way at 3pm.
But do not worry folks as we will be bringing you all the key team news, as well as lots of great features, interviews and a whole lot more in the build-up to kick-off, so stay put!
