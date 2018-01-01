Football Live Blog

Home
  • World Cup
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Friendlies LIVE!

Keep up to date with Saturday's friendly action, with Leicester, Brighton, Palace, Huddersfield, Southampton, Watford and West Ham featuring.

©2018 Sky UK