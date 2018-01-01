Football
Live Blog
Graham Taylor OBE
1944 - 2017
Watford's greatest ever manager
TRANSFER CENTRE LIVE
August 9 is Deadline Day for Premier League clubs.
Follow our dedicated transfer blog HERE as clubs look to finalise their plans.
TEAM NEWS APLENTY
Lots of team news to get your teeth stuck into. Richarlison makes his home debut for Everton, with Digne on the bench.
Mitrovic is back and starts for Fulham. Moutinho and Neves as Wolves' midfielder pairing.
Promises to be an entertaining afternoon!
MITRO STARTS
EVERTON TEAM NEWS
Team to play Valencia: Stekelenburg, Baines, Keane, Jagielka, Coleman, Schneiderlin, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Walcott, Tosun
Subs: Pickford, Virginia, Connolly, Kenny, Digne, Pennington, Besic, Davies, Dowell, Lookman, Niasse, Calvert-Lewin, Sandro
WOLVES TEAM NEWS
Team to play Villarreal: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Otto, Moutinho, Neves, Doherty, Jota, Jiminez, Costa
NEWCASTLE TEAM NEWS
Team to play Augsburg: Darlow, Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie, Hayden, Diame, Atsu, Perez, Joselu
Subs: Elliot, Sterry, Manquillo, Schar, Murphy, Shelvey, Longstaff, Ki, Roberts, Kendedy
SOUTHAMPTON TEAM NEWS
Team to play Gladbach: McCarthy, Targett, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Hoedt, Bertrand, Hojbjerg, Lemina, Armstrong, Austin, Gabbiadini
Subs: Gunn, Lewis, Yoshida, Stephens, McQueen, Reed, Davis, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Sims, Elyounoussi, Gallagher, Long
WATFORD TEAM NEWS
Team to play Sampdoria: Foster, Janmaat, Kabasele, Cathcart, Holebas, Hughes, Capoue, Pereyra, Sema, Deeney, Gray
Subs: Gomes, Dahlberg, Prodl, Mariappa, Wilmot, Navarro, Femenia, Masina, Charles, Success
FULHAM TEAM NEWS
Team to play Celta Vigo: Fabri, Christie, Ream, Le Marchand, R. Sessegnon, McDonald, Cairney, Seri, Kamara, Schurrle, Mitrovic
Subs: L. Ashby-Hammond, Odoi, Fossey, S. Sessegnon, Cisse, Johansen, Kebano, Fonte
BOURNEMOUTH TEAM NEWS
Team to play Marseille: Begovic, Smith, Cook, Ake, Daniels, Brooks, Gosling, Surman, Fraser, King, Wilson
Subs: Travers, Holmes, Hobson, Worthington, Hyndman, Dobre.
GRAHAM TAYLOR MATCHDAY
We must start at Vicarage Road, where Watford have honoured
the late, great, Graham Taylor with a statue, which was unveiled earlier today.
Dubbed The Graham Taylor Matchday, Watford – whom Taylor
managed from 1977 to 1987 and then 1996 to 2001 – welcome Sampdoria, in what is
the Hornets’ final pre-season match before hosting Brighton in the Premier
League next Saturday.
TEAM NEWS
There’s no strict 2pm team news embargo, as per the Premier League,
but that’s likely the time we’ll get a flurry of starting line-ups.
We’ll bring you the team news for each top-flight club here
when it comes in.
FRIENDLIES LIVE!
Afternoon all. With just six days until the Premier League
starts with Manchester United v Leicester on Friday Night Football, there is
still time for clubs to squeeze in an extra round of pre-match friendlies
before the proper stuff kicks off.
A whole host of Premier League clubs are in action this
afternoon, with Bournemouth, Everton, Fulham, Newcastle, Southampton, Watford
and Wolves all playing at 3pm.
So let’s see which new signings are shining, and who is eager
to impress, as the managers finalise their preparations…
©2018 Sky UK