HALF-TIME SCORES (PT 2)
HALF-TIME SCORES (PT 1)
READING 1-0 BIRMINGHAM
SHOT! Tremendous run from Baldock from the halfway line as he beats a couple of Blues defenders, but blasts the subsequent shot well off target. Big shame and a chance wasted...
WATCH: YEOVIL'S DISALLOWED GOAL
Should Yeovil be in front against Aston Villa? Take a look for yourself...
TYLER TREBLE FOR
MANSFIELD
Mansfield’s 13-game
wait for a first win over Accrington
looks set to be coming to an end as Tyler Walker seals his hat-trick with a
superb near-post flick to put them 4-1 up in first-half stoppage-time.
SHRIMPS PULL ONE BACK
It's half-time at Deepdale, but moments before the break Liam Mandeville slots the ball home to reduce the deficit for Morecambe against Preston.
MIDDLESBROUGH 2-2 NOTTS COUNTY
It's all square in an entertaining contest at the Riverside Stadium. Tom Crawford and Jon Stead put Notts County into the lead on two occasions but efforts from Ashley Fletcher and Enes Mahmutovic have left this tie delicately poised.
CARLISLE 1-4 BLACKBURN
GOALS! GOALS! GOALS! There has been plenty of action up at Brunton Park. Bradley Dack has been the star of the show, scoring two and assisting another, with Armstrong and Palmer getting the others for Rovers. Hope gave the home fans something to cheer with a powerful drive into the top corner.
YEOVIL 0-0 ASTON VILLA
Heads being scratched all round here after Diallang Jaiyesimi's goal was ruled out for no apparent reason. Head to Sky Sports Football now for half-time analysis of a very controversial moment.
BRISTOL CITY 0-1 PLYMOUTH
The Championship side have been dominant but have failed to make their pressure pay, allowing Songo'o to sneak in and give Plymouth the lead.
BEES STING SOUTHEND, BURTON LEVEL
Debutant Marcus Forss has something to remember about his first Brentford match, as made the most of the ball over the top and then gave Southend goalkeeper Oxley no chance with a shot across him.
David Templeton has made it level for Burton at Shrewsbury after finding space in the box and steering the ball in at the near post.
CHANCE! The Blues come within a whisker of pulling a goal back as Mahoney lines up a strike from range, but Walker reacts well at his near post to push the effort beyond the post.
OLDHAM 0-1 DERBY
Sam Graham is credited with an own goal after steering a free-kick past his own goalkeeper after 35 minutes. Frank Lampard's side lead at the break.
SHEFF UTD 0-1 HULL
LEEDS 2-0 BOLTON
Leeds cruising at the break thanks to goals from Patrick Bamford and Samu Saiz.
GOAL! MIDDLESBROUGH 2-2 NOTTS COUNTY (Mahmutovic, 45)
Boro haul themselves level on the strike of half-time as Enes Mahmutovic get on the end of a Johnson cross from the left to head home his first goal for the club.
AJAYI NETS FOR ROTHERHAM
Semi Ajayi strikes to double the lead for Paul Warne's men and they are looking incredibly comfortable in front of their own fans this evening. Do Wigan have what it takes to haul themselves back into contention?
NO GOAL! Diallang Jaiyesimi fires home from the goal-line after the ball bounces around in the area after a corner. He runs away to celebrate, but for some reason the referee has ruled it out for a foul. Really hard to see what was wrong with that!!!
RATHBONE FOR
ROCHDALE, STEVENAGE LEVEL
Ollie Rathbone has fired Rochdale ahead at Grimsby.
Rathbone beat the offside trap to latch onto the end of a McGahey ball before finishing into the
bottom-left corner.
It’s all square at Carrow Road, where James Ball has
whipped a stunning free-kick into the back of the net to haul Stevenage level against Norwich.
GOAL! CARLISLE 1-4 BLACKBURN (Palmer, 41)
That could be it for Blackburn who have a three-goal lead now thanks to Chelsea youngster Kasey Palmer who got hold of the loose ball, skipped beyond a defender and subsequently slotted the ball into the corner.
MILLERS, OXFORD IN FRONT
Jamie Proctor grabs the first for Rotherham in their clash with Wigan at the New York Stadium. The two sides met twice last season as they were promoted from League One, but the Millers lost the first and drew the second 0-0 in April. Are they about to get their own back?
Oxford have also taken the lead at home to Coventry through Marcus Browne's strike six minutes before the break.
IPSWICH LEAD AFTER HOWLER
Kayden Jackson will get the credit for giving Ipswich a 1-0 lead at Exeter, but goalkeeper Christy Pym won't want to see it again. The Ipswich man looked to be crossing low across the area - and somehow it squeezed in at the goalkeeper's front post. Shocker!
WILKS PUTS DONCASTER AHEAD
Leeds loanee Mallik Wilks makes the most of Scunthorpe being unable to clear a cross from James Coppinger, which John Marquis then fed into Wilks' path who did the rest to make it 1-0.
Yeovil go close yet again! Fisher turns and shoots inside the penalty area and Axel Tuanzebe is alive on the goal-line to clear.
WEST BROM 0-0 LUTON
Goalless at the Hawthorns as we pass the 20-minute mark...
GOAL! OLDHAM 0-1 DERBY (Graham og, 36)
The deadlock is broken here as a free-kick from Harry Wilson is met inside the area by the unfortunate Sam Graham and he steers it into his own net. Tomori may yet claim that for Derby mind...
GOAL! LEEDS 2-0 BOLTON (Saiz, 35)
Samu Saiz created the first for Bamford and now he has one himself. Leeds break at speed and they find the Spaniard in the box, who twists and turns to make himself some space before finding the back of the net.
Leeds look superb again.
BARTON'S BOYS BEHIND
Crewe take the lead at home to Joey Barton's Fleetwood thanks to Ryan Wintle's flick and finish, while Bristol Rovers are 1-0 up at home to Crawley Town thanks to Kyle Bennett.
GOAL! MIDDLESBROUGH 1-2 NOTTS COUNTY (Stead, 34)
Parity lasts for just six minutes at the Riverside as Notts County take the lead for the second time! Hats off to Jon Stead, who brilliantly controls the ball on the edge of the area, spins away from his marker and fires a low effort past Lonergan at his near post. Superb.
N FOREST 0-1 BURY
The Sky Bet League Two side are in front at half-time at the City Ground thanks to Eoghan O'Connell's second-minute goal.
Forest are also a man down after Jordan Smith's red card.
CARLISLE 1-3 BLACKBURN (Dack, 34)
What a talent that man Dack is! Carlisle had been enjoying a good spell of pressure but Dack only needs a sniff to score and he smashed a spectacular one from distance to silence the home crowd.
PRESTON ADD A SECOND
Alex Neil's men give themselves breathing space as Louis Moult doubles their home lead against Morecambe, drilling home from the edge of the area at Deepdale.
WALSALL AND SHREWSBURY TAKE THE LEAD
Striker Morgan Ferrier has his first Walsall goal after a couple of nice touches in the box allowed him the space to turn the ball into the Tranmere net
Over at Shrewsbury, Shaun Whalley has given the hosts the lead after latching on to a through ball, which he then stuck out of Burton goalkeeper Stephen Bywater's reach..
OLDHAM 0-0 DERBY
An error from Tomori allows Benteke to get in, but Carson is out quickly to deny him and keep the scores level.
GOAL! MIDDLESBROUGH 1-1 NOTTS COUNTY (Fletcher, 28)
There's a carbon copy of Norwich's goal at the Riverside as Ayala flicks a corner on to the back post, and Ashley Fletcher draws Middlesbrough level with a close-range finish. Notts County's lead lasts just eight minutes.
STIEPERMANN STOOPS
We have a goal at Carrow Road and it’s gone to Norwich! A quick corner catches Stevenage off guard, and a cross to the
far post falls for Marco Stiepermann, who cannot miss from two yards out.
GOAL! BRISTOL CITY 0-1 PLYMOUTH (Songo'o, 29)
There could be a shock on the cards at Ashton Gate after Plymouth take the lead through Yann Songo'o as he got onto the end of a deep cross. The goal comes against the run of play but Plymouth won't be complaining.
GOAL! LEEDS 1-0 BOLTON (Bamford, 27)
Patrick Bamford has his first Leeds goal! He's had a couple of chances but he's finally made one count as he founds some space on the edge of the area before stroking the ball home into the bottom corner.
GOAL! READING 1-0 BIRMINGHAM (Meite, 11)
Fine strike from the Royals to take the lead at the Madejski. Yakou Meite gets beyond his man after excellent interplay between McNulty and Baldock, takes a nice touch and tucks a low effort into the back of the net.
Goalkeeper Iversen does well to get down to his right and keep out a long-ranger from Marriott. Still no goals here.
We're almost 10 minutes into the game at the Hawthorns, but there's not an awful lot to report at the moment. The hosts have started brightly against the Hatters, but their League One opponents are holding firm, despite the Baggies' advances down the left flank.
CARLISLE 1-2 BLACKBURN (Hope, 21)
Former Everton youngster Hallam Hope went on a run from just inside the Blackburn half and when he was 25 yards from goal without anyone putting pressure on him, he decided the best course of action was to fire an unstoppable shot into the top corner, leaving David Raya with no chance.
MK DOUBLE THEIR LEAD
MK Dons are flying under new boss Paul Tisdale and they've doubled their advantage to 2-0 against Charlton. Ryan Watson has added the second for MK.
Meanwhile, Padraig Amond scores his second goal in four minutes to make it Cambridge 0-2 Newport.
MIDDLESBROUGH 0-1 NOTTS COUNTY (Crawford, 20)
The visitors are ahead at the Riverside too, as debutant Tom Crawford upstages the five Boro players making their debuts, to fire Stead's cut-back into the net from 12 yards.
KHAN MAKES IT THREE
Don’t rub your eyes Mansfield fans. Having failed to beat
Accrington in the last 13 matches, they’ve stormed into a 3-1 lead thanks to
Otis Khan’s stunning third.
Padraig Amond scores in the 18th minute to give Newport a 1-0 lead at Cambridge, while Barnsley lead 1-0 at Blackpool thanks to George Moncur. Lovely goal too.
RED CARD! Things are going bad to worse for Nottingham Forest as they have a man sent off. It's goalkeeper Jordan Smith who has been dismissed after bringing down Telford when he was through on goal.
MANSFIELD FLYING
SHEFF UTD 0-1 HULL CITY (Toral, 18)
The visitors make the breakthrough at Bramall Lane! Jon Toral plays a neat one-two with Dicko and calmly slots beyond Moore at the far post.
CARLISLE 0-2 BLACKBURN
Kasey Palmer has been booked after a late challenge on Anthony Gerrard in the Carlisle half as the defender was trying to clear the ball downfield.
We've had 15 minutes here and Derby go close again as Mount goes clean through and forces goalkeeper Iversen into a good save. The offside flag was up anyway
