HULL 0-0 BLACKBURN
GOAL! WEST BROM 1-0 QPR (Phillips, 29)
LEAGUE ONE UPDATE
Peterborough have started the season well and they've gone 2-0 up against Luton quickly thanks to a Jason Cummings penalty and a Siriki Demebele effort.
While Bristol Rovers have doubled their advantage to 2-0 at Wycombe after a Tony Craig goal.
GOAL! SHEFF UTD 1-1 NORWICH (Rhodes, 26)
He makes no mistake this time! Clever work from Onel Hernandez to create the opening and Jordan Rhodes levels just before the half hour with a simple tap-in. Boos ring around Bramall Lane - he's on loan from Sheffield Wednesday after all...
SHEFF UTD 1-0 NORWICH
There's a chance for Jordan Rhodes to pull the Canaries back on level terms at Bramall Lane but he can't divert his header from Marshall's corner on target...
WIGAN 1-1 N FOREST
GOAL! IPSWICH 0-1 ASTON VILLA (Kodjia, 21)
Jonathan Kodjia has Villa a goal up! He meets McGinn's cross before glancing his header into the top corner.
CHANCES! Lee Evans swings a peach of a corner into the centre of the area and Jacobs places his header over the bar before the latter then smashes a shot into the side netting!
Powell then becomes the third Latic to miss his chance when Jacobs - at the heart of everything at the moment - plants a header of his own the wrong side of the left hand post!
LEAGUE TWO UPDATE
Crazy game between Swindon and Tranmere. Tranmere took a quick 2-0 lead but then got Jay Harris sent off before Swindon pegged them back to 2-1.
And Oldham are off and running against Macclesfield at Boundary Park. Sam Surridge with the goal there. And Exeter are 1-0 up against Newport thanks to Jayden Stockley.
GOAL! MILLWALL 2-0 DERBY (Williams, 20)
A fine strike from Shaun Williams who rifles his effort in from distance! It took a heavy deflection which helped his strike into the top corner.
SAVE! David Marshall makes a fine stop to deny Dack from close range! The visitors are applying the pressure in the opening quarter-hour.
WEST BROM 0-0 QPR
Steve McClaren's men are doing well to hold on here but they are having to work extremely hard to do so. The Rs are camped in their own half and Gibbs' crosses are causing all sorts of alarm bells to start ringing...
Walsall are off to a good start against Gillingham as Morgan Ferrier breaks the deadlock with an absolute beauty.
Elsewhere Karlan Grant has put Charlton 1-0 up at Accrington.
READING 0-0 BOLTON
SAVE! Excellent stop from Ben Alnwick as he keeps Wanderers in the game with one-handed stop to halt the midfielder's free-kick! The visitors have started the better but their hard work was almost undone there...
GOAL! BRISTOL CITY 0-1 M'BORO (Braithwaite, 12)
Martin Braithwaite latches onto Darren Randolph's goal-kick and cooly finishes to give Tony Pulis' men an early lead at Ashton Gate!
LEEDS 0-0 ROTHERHAM
GOAL! WIGAN 1-1 N FOREST (Cash, 10)
There's a miscommunication in the Wigan defence and Carvalho pounces in seconds to create the opener. He slides the ball through to Matty Cash and the Forest man delivers a precise strike into the bottom corner to level things up!
Tranmere have been doing well since their return to Sky Bet League Two and they've got off to a good start today as they take a 1-0 lead at Swindon. Jonny Smith with the goal for the Merseysiders.
GOAL! SHEFF UTD 1-0 NORWICH (Egan, 9)
Moments after Fleck flashes a shot inches wide of the mark, John Egan heads Oliver Norwood's cross home to give the Blades the lead! It's cleared off the line initially, but the referee looks at his watch and awards the goal!
GOAL! MILLWALL 1-0 DERBY (Gregory, 7)
Millwall take an early lead through Lee Gregory who gets the lightest touch to turn in an indirect free-kick into the far corner!
Our first goal in Sky Bet League One has come at Adams Park where Bristol Rovers are in front against Wycombe. James Clarke with the goal for the away side.
MILLWALL 0-0 DERBY
Millwall start on the front foot with a corner delivered
into the box towards Williams, but Bryson clears the danger.
GOAL! WIGAN 1-0 N FOREST (Powell, 2)
Nick Powell scores the first goal of the afternoon and Wigan are in front at the DW! A corner comes in from the left and Powell drifts into the area unmarked, meets the ball and nods past Pantilimon!
First blood to the Latics and that's three in three for the 24-year-old...
KICK-OFF!
And we're off in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two...
THE TEAMS ARE OUT!
We'll be under way across the country soon...
It's all over at Grimsby! It's finished 1-1 against Lincoln after John Akinde's second-half strike for the Imps cancelled out Martyn Woolford's opener.
MIDDLESBROUGH WARMING UP
PORTMAN ROAD DEBUTS
BUTLAND FOCUSED ON STOKE
Jack Butland insists he is fully focused on Stoke City's promotion charge after a move back to the Premier League failed to transpire.
"I wasn't actively looking for [a move]," Butland told Sky Sports News. "If an opportunity presented itself and it's an opportunity to go to a top level then you take it, but they weren't quite there and I was always focused on Stoke regardless.
"If anything changed then I'd accept it and deal with it at the time, but I was prepared and ready to stay and that's what has developed, so I'm more than happy to be here.
"I believe we've got a good squad and a good chance to get back up and ultimately I want to get back to the Premier League, and the best way to do that is with Stoke City."
WEST BROM v QPR
QPR are all smiles despite the fact they're still without a point this season. It will be a tough ask to end that run at The Hawthorns today...
MOULT WITH A POINT TO PROVE
Louis Moult has more motivation than most to secure a home win against Stoke today.
The 26-year-old Preston striker joined Stoke aged 10 but was released in 2012 after one Premier League appearance and, following time in non-league and Scotland, he has reached the Sky Bet Championship with a point to prove.
We have an equaliser at Blundell Park! Lincoln have pegged Grimsby back to 1-1 thanks to a John Akinde goal. All to play for now with less than 20 minutes to go...
WATCH: LEEDS YOU KNOW THE SCORE
Soccer AM's Jimmy Bullard took on Leeds duo Kemar Roofe and Lewis Baker in You Know The Drill.
But how would the striker and Baker fare against the Bulldog? Hit play on the video above to find out.
Only around a quarter of the game to go and Grimsby still lead 1-0 against Lincoln...
600 NOT OUT FOR MOWBRAY
BIELSA WARY OF ROTHERHAM
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa feels derby rivals Rotherham could pose a different set of problems for his players this afternoon.
"Yes the style is different, it's not the same as the rest of our opponents," Bielsa said in his pre-match press conference.
"The feature of their style of play is that they clear long balls to the strikers and they don't play with the ball on the ground.
"This is the main difference, but it doesn't mean that it's going to be like that (on Saturday)."
CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND PREVIEW
PRUTTON'S PREDICTIONS
David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of this weekend's fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory?
WEST BROM MILESTONES
There area couple of reasons to celebrate prior to kick-off today as two Baggies squad members reach appearance milestones for the club...
Jake Livermore makes his 50th start, while Chris Brunt makes his 377th appearance to move level with Bob Taylor and Daryl Burgess in joint-18th on the overall standings.
LEAGUE TWO FIXTURES
LEAGUE ONE FIXTURES
WIGAN v N FOREST
Wigan: Walton, Robinson, Morsy, Grigg, Massey, James, Jacobs, Kipre, Dunkley, Powell, Evans
Subs: Jones, Byrne, Vaughan, Windass, Bruce, McManaman, Connolly
N Forest: Pantilimon, Darikwa, Fox, Figueiredo, Osborn, Colback, Guieioura, Cash, Lolley, Carvalho, Grabban
Subs: Steele, Soudani, Watson, Murphy, Robinson, Dawson, Dias
READING v BOLTON
Reading: Mannone, Yiadom,
McShane, Moore, Meyler, Baldock, Swift, Meite, Blackett, McNulty, Kelly
Subs: Walker, O’Shea, Bacuna,
Ilori, Clement, Bodvarsson, Popa
Bolton: Alnwick, Taylor, Lowe,
Beevers, Vela, Buckley, Noone, Murphy, Olkowski, Magennis, Wheater
Subs: Matthews, Oztumer,
Donaldson, Wilson, O’Neil, Grounds, Wildschut
West Brom: Johnstone, Gibbs, Bartley, Livermore, Phillips, Brunt, Barnes, Gayle, Rodriguez, Adarabioyo, Hegazi
Subs: Myhill, Townsend, Barry, Field, Morrison, Burke, Robson-Kanu
QPR: Ingram, Kakay, Leistner, Lynch, Bidwell, Scowen, Cousins, Luongo, Freeman, Eze, Smith
Subs: Lumley, Washington, Baptiste, Chair, Wszolek, Smyth, Sylla
IPSWICH v ASTON VILLA
Ipswich: Bialkowski, Donacien, Nsiala, Chambers, Knudsen, Chalobah, Skuse, Nolan, Edun, Edwards, Harrison
Subs: Gerken, Jackson, Spence, Ward, Sears, Downes, Kenlock
Aston Villa: Nyland, Tuanzebe, Chester, Jedinak, Hutton, Elmohamady, Bjarnason, McGinn, Adomah, Grealish, Kodjia
Subs: Moreira, Taylor, Elphick, Whelan, Hourihane, Green, Hepburn-Murphy
MILLWALL v DERBY
Millwall: Archer,
Meredith, Hutchinson, Cooper, Williams, J Wallace, Gregory, Romeo, Morison, O’Brien,
Saville
Subs: Amos,
McLaughlin, Ferguson, Tunnicliffe, Elliot, M Wallace, Skalak
Derby: Carson,
Bryson, Tomori, Keogh, Mount, Waghorn, Lawrence, Jozefzoon, Johnson, Bogle,
Malone
Subs: Roos, Wisdom,
Forsyth, Marriott, Evans, Bennett, Nugent
HULL v BLACKBURN
Hull: Marshall, Lichaj, De Wijs, Evandro, MacDonald, Irvine, Kane, Bowen, Henriksen, Kingsley, Campbell
Subs: Long, Stewart, Dicko, Toral, Milnkovic, Keane, Curry
Blackburn: Raya, Nyambe, Smallwood, Armstrong, Mulgrew, Bell, Dack, Lenihan, Evans, Bennett, Palmer,
Subs: Leutweiler, Rothwell, Samuel, Graham, Downing, Travis, Conway
