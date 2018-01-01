Football
Live Blog
KOSOVO 0-0 FAROE ISLANDS
HT
ANDORRA 0-0 KAZAKHSTAN
SERBIA 1-0 ROMANIA
SWEDEN 1-0 TURKEY
45: BAR! The visitors nearly draw level, against the runof play, at the end of the half. However, Chipciu's deflected drive from the edge of the area beats Dmitrovic, only to strike the top of the bar
PORTUGAL 0-0 ITALY
45+3: MISS! Sweden move the ball excellently again, feeding Thelin who sees a low shot blocked in the area by a recovering defender.
It rebounds to Durmaz just outside the box, and the bearded midfielder fires across goal but a whisker wide.
MONTENEGRO 2-0 LITHUANIA
MALTA 1-1 AZERBAIJAN
SCOTLAND 0-0 ALBANIA
WATCH: PORTUGAL HIT THE BAR
42: SAVE! Jorginho's deflected shot from outside the area makes life a little easier for Patricio than it could have been, after some good build-up from Italy in and around the Portugal box.
41: AWFUL! Berg smashes the ball over inside the area, unmarked, after some lovely Sweden build-up. Ekdal plays a one-two and looks over to the striker on the right, and with Bolat coming off his line he just needs to pass it into the corner, but instead he blazes it into Row Z.
41: NO GOAL! Scotland have the ball in the back of the net but it's been ruled out for offside!
WATCH: NAISMITH'S MISS
It's the closest either side have come to breaking the deadlock at Hampden Park, and a moment Steven Naismith will not look back on fondly...
WATCH: THELIN GIVES SWEDEN LEAD
24: WHAT A MISS! How on earth are Scotland not in front? McGinn whips a free-kick into the area, Mulgrew knocks it into the path of Naismith at the back post and the Hearts striker simply has to score from three yards. But no, his header cannons off the post, deflects off him and trickles across the goal line. Incredible!
36: NO PENALTY! What have Portugal got to do to score? Pizzi is clearly blocked off by Criscito in the area, but Willy Collum has no interest in giving a spot kick.
34: OFF THE BAR! So close to an opener for the hosts! Andre Silva has the ball on the left of the box, looks to fire it through the six-yard box and it cannons of Christante's ankle and off the bar. Italy's goal is living a charmed life.
GOAL! MONTENEGRO 2-0 LITHUANIA (Jankovic 36)
Jankovic has now doubled Montenegro's lead as the hosts score twice in quick succession, this time with a close-range effort after being picked out by Tomasevic's cross.
GOAL! MONTENEGRO 1-0 LITHUANIA (Savic pen 34)
Former Man City defender Savic converts from the spot after Leimonas is penalised for a handball.
SWEDEN 0-0 TURKEY
Turkey forward Cenk Tosun (right) battles with Sweden midfielder Albin Ekdal in the Friends Arena.
GOAL! SWEDEN 1-0 TURKEY (Thelin 35)
The move of the night so far brings the opener. A fine pass out to the left from Ekdal is headed into the middle by Claesson, where Thelin turns it against the post before turning the rebound in from close range with Bolat beaten.
30: MISS! Bruma misses from an almost identical position to where he put it wide earlier on. Portugal move the ball with pace but Italy are all over the shop, and Bruma shovels it wide of Lazzari, who is not dealing with him well, before side-footing it beyond the far post again on his right.
28: Almost half an hour played then in Kosovo and the game is still goalless, despite both Rrahmani and Zeneli spurning good recent chances for the visitors.
28: OFF THE LINE! So close to an opener for Portugal. A poor pass from a corner deflects to Carvalho, and he crosses into the danger area where Bruma heads across goal. Donnarumma punches, but not well, and Bernardo Silva's shot is cleared off the line by a defender. So close!
29: SAVE! It's been all Turkeyso far... but Sweden shuold be in front! Sweden has a free run when a long ball causes chaos in the Turkey defence, but a poor touch and a rapid run off his line from Bolat thwarts him. Bolat is hurt in the collision between the pair and could be caught out when the rebound falls to Ekdal, but from 25 yards he fires over.
GOAL! SERBIA 1-0 ROMANIA (Mitrovic, 26)
You can't say it has not been coming as the home team take a deserved lead. Kolarov powers down the left and the Roma left back's cross into the box produces an almighty scramble that ends up with Mitrovic toe-poking the ball home.
25: Still goalless at the Estadi Nacional d'Andorra and in truth, very little has happened so far apart from a chance for Beysebekov, but he saw his shot saved.
GOAL! MALTA 1-1 AZERBAIJAN (Xalilzada 26)
A bit of class from left-back Xalilzada levels things up in Malta. The left-back takes aim from outside the box and makes it 1-1!
22: CHANCE! First chance of note for Albania. Xhaka and Gavazaj play a nice one-two on the edge of the Scotland area before laying the ball into the path of Lilaj, but he curls an effort over the bar.
MONTENEGRO 0-0 LITHUANIA
20: After a slow start in Podgorica City Stadium, the hosts have started to step up the pace now, going close on four recent occasions through the likes of Ivanic twice, Jankovic and Jovovic, but still no breakthrough.
21: CHANCE! Italy are at sixes and sevens at the back so far. They're caught in possession, and not for the first time, and Portugal should profit. Andre Silva is found and approaches the box with the defenders backing off, before making it easy for Donnarumma with an easy shot. Another let-off.
17: CHANCE! Huge chance for Scotland to take the lead but Russell swipes at thin air while trying to convert O'Donnell's great low ball into the six-yard box.
NO PENALTY! A scramble in the penalty box ensues as Naismith's attempted follow-up is blocked by an Albanian defender. There are strong appeals for a penalty, mainly from the crowd, but the referee is unmoved.
20: OVER! After a horrible touch from Tosun as he is played through forces him wide, the Everton man keeps the ball alive and works it back to the edge of the box. Ozyakup shoots, but it's high and still rising.
16: Portugal work it around nicely, probing from either side, and eventually work the ball to Bruma on the left. He's waiting for half a yard to strike it on his right, but when he does, he shanks it wide of the far post.
SERBIA 0-0 ROMANIA
16: CLOSE! The home team go close again to taking the lead, but from Ljajic's inviting ball in from the right, that man Mitrovic just cannot quite stretch enough to divert the ball into the back of the net.
16: YELLOW! Souttar picks up the first booking of the game for recklessly flying into the back of Ndoj while trying to win the ball in the air. He protests but there was a lot of force in his challenge.
17: OH DEAR! Turkey attack from a corner and a delicious cross from the left is begging to be headed in - but Tosun doesn't expect it to reach him, and accidentally heads it clear when it smacks him in the face!
14: CHANCE! Sweden give the ball away cheaply when Lustig's poor clearance is picked up in midfield. Ozyakup spots a few yards of space and eventually shoots straight at Olsen from 20 yards.
12: MISS! Leeds' Jansson heads just beyond the post from a corner. He should've done better with that.
9: BAR! End-to-end stuff here in Belgrade as now Mitrovic hits the bar after being picked out by Ljajic's right-wing corner - the in-form Fulham forward headed the ball down into the ground, with it then bouncing up and striking the top of the bar.
5: OFFSIDE! Thelin thinks he's through for Sweden when a Turkey midfielder is caught in possession and the tackle reaches him with a clear run to goal, but he's half a yard offside.
7: CHANCES! A couple of early openings for the visitors on the break as both Alexsandru Chipciu and George Tucudean shoot wide of the goal when well placed.
GOAL! MALTA 1-0 AZERBAIJAN (Agius pen 10)
We're broken the deadlock in Malta, where the hosts are looking to put their defeat in the Faroe Islands behind them. Mifsud is fouled in the area, and Agius makes no mistake in firing Malta ahead.
4: CLOSE! Pizzi takes a corner short, Neves crosses in from deep and Carvalho somehow nods it beyond the far post from six yards. The offside flag saves him but he didn't know much it at the time.
5: Five minutes gone at the FK Partizan Stadium and it has been all Serbia so far in the opening exchanges, albeit without testing Ciprian Tatarusanu in Romania's goal.
4: SAVE! First chance goes Scotland's way. McGregor strikes a free-kick, firing a great effort towards the top corner which Strakosha tips behind for a corner.
2: Chiesa outmuscles Rui down the Portugal left from a curling ball into the channel. He goes down very easily but the linesman right in front of them is having none of it. Chiesa has a free cross, but only picks out Patricio's gloves. Let-off for Portugal.
KICK-OFF!
We're underway in our eight live games tonight!
