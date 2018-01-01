Football
Live Blog
THAT'S ALL FOLKS!
ALAN SMITH SAYS
You definitely don't see so much of it these days from centre-forwards, as there are probably less crosses coming in these days. But there's nothing like seeing a good bullet header finding the top corner.
I think the fans love it, but of course these days we're all thinking about the potential health issues with heading balls, which may lead to people practicing it less and heading less during games.
TWITTER SAYS:
ALAN SMITH SAYS:
That Manchester derby in September 2009, when Michael Owen scored the winner. Full of incident, you couldn't take your eyes off it, and obviously the finale was sensational with Owen's goal.
Wayne Rooney's overhead kick in February 2011 was also a memorable moment to commentate on.
I'd say Wimbledon, they were a very physical side that tried to intimidate you, and they played the offside extremely well, all rushing up as one. It was easy to get caught. It was never a match you looked forward to.
TWITTER SAYS
I have to say it was a lot easier to avoid yellow cards then. There were many things I did that probably would have produced a booking. Having said that, I was never the type to get involved in refs, and I didn't tackle too much, so that's the reason.
My only booking came in the 1993 cup final against Sheffield Wednesday, when I was booked for ungentlemanly conduct, for delaying the taking of a free-kick. Shocking stuff!
I am a fan of it. I think it was probably wise that the PL didn't take it on this season, but when it does come in, probably next season, I think it will add drama to the game, it's good theatre, but I think it's just important that the viewer and supporter are kept in the loop and know what's going on.
I'd have to say Pep Guardiola. He seems to be a manager that can make you think about your game more than most, who can teach you things maybe you didn't think were possible.
My manager at Leicester, Gordon Milne, once said:
"You're never as good as they say you are, and you're never as bad as they say you are."
It was a comment about the media, not getting carried away by comments from the outside.
Whenever I commentate on Arsenal, I am always conscious that I need to be very fair-minded, as I am representing the supporters of the other team too.
That means some Arsenal fans think I'm a bit unfair to them at times, but I am just trying to be as neutral as possible.
I never had an interest in coaching, it was something that I knew wasn't suited to me, it didn't appeal. As for the media, I didn't ever envisage what has happened. It's funny how things can work out in life, it was a gradual process that has brought me to this point.
These days especially, it is important that you want to be a pro because you want to be the best, to give everything, and not that you're doing it for the money.
If that's your motivation, you're in the wrong game. Lads, maybe being pushed on by their parents, money seems to be at the forefront of their minds, which is the wrong way to go about it.
The one thing I loved was the togetherness among a tight group of people. You're all fighting for the same thing, and when you were successful it was a wonderful feeling.
Now, as then, I love the way it brings people together, I'm talking about supporters as much as anything. You've only got to look at the summer, the World Cup with England, it unites people, the feel-good factor. It can be a source of positive energy.
As I say in the book, I had a really tough time against Germany in 1991. Guido Buchwald and Jurgen Kohler were unbelievable that night, and didn't give me a kick.
Not surprising, as the year before they'd marked Maradona out of the World Cup final.
I'd have to go for the semi-final of the League Cup in '88 against Everton at Highbury. There were 55,000 in the ground and about 7,000 locked out that night.
The best would have to be Anfield in '89, winning the league in the last minute. Nothing would ever come close to that for drama.
And the worst, not a single moment but the last few years of my career. Not scoring and that having an impact on my confidence, to an alarming extent.
It would have to be the Wenger era. It would be nice to play in those early years with the back four, so you have a mixture of the two. Just to experience Arsene's methods.
I've heard all about them from my team-mates, and would love to see if he made any difference to my game. The way he managed and all of the preparation that went around that.
SMUDGE IS IN THE HOUSE!
And we're off!
Keep your questions coming in to #AskSmudger on Twitter
HOW I CROSSED
PLAYER-PUNDIT DIVIDE
In our third and final extract, Smith recalls how his
punditry of one particular game in 2003 worked to separate his two careers in
football.
Read more HERE
HOW WRIGHT'S ARRIVAL CHANGED ME
In our second extract, Smith recalls how the arrival of Ian Wright impacted his form and confidence upon arrival at Highbury in 1991.
'Heads Up: My Life Story' by Alan Smith is available to buy now in all good bookshops and online.
WHEN FERGIE TRIED TO SIGN ME
Smith provides a memoir of his playing days in 'Heads Up: My Life Story'.
In our first extract, Smith recalls how he turned down both Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United and Chelsea during his playing career...
GOOD MORNING!
And welcome to Alan Smith's live Q&A session, as the Sky Sports pundit answers all of your Twitter questions on Arsenal, England and Smith's playing and punditry career.
Keep your Qs coming in to #AskSmudger, and we're giving away signed copies of his new book Heads Up: My Life Story to those who ask the best five questions!
©2018 Sky UK