POCH UNSURE OF VENUE FOR CITY CLASHTottenham have already confirmed the matches against Liverpool and Cardiff will be switched to Wembley but what about the clash with Manchester City on October 28?"At the moment I cannot say that we are not going to play the game at our new stadium," Pochettino said. "I am always transparent and honest and I don't know. "If it is not possible to play in the new stadium of course it is (best) to find a way to play in Wembley because In think to play in another place – three stadiums in one season – would be too much. "Maybe the day after the NFL, the pitch is not in the best condition but we need to make the effort and try to play." "I try to be positive and not complain about things you cannot change. Our job is to win games."