Sam Drury moderator 5pts KLOPP: FABINHO MAKING PROGRESSJurgen Klopp says Fabinho still needs time to adjust to Liverpool's style of play and insists he will not rush the Brazilian into action.The midfielder was an unused substitute for Liverpool's opening day win over West Ham and did not make the 18-man squad for Monday's victory at Crystal Palace."It is about players understanding the position and who else is available as well, otherwise Fabinho would have been involved in the squad as he was in the first week," Klopp said."That is it. It is different football to what he is used to but he is improving already with big steps."Liverpool have been tipped as the side most likely to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title and face Brighton at Anfield in today's late kick-off. Perhaps being able to ease big-money signings such as Fabinho in shows they really do have the squad depth for a title tilt?