Alice Piper moderator 5pts WARNOCK: GOAL DROUGHT ISSUES MINENeil Warnock says Cardiff's goal-scoring issues are down to himself as manager, and not just his players."I think it’s down to me a little bit more than them really. I know what my lads can do," he said."I’ve got to come up with a solution. "What we could get away with in the Championship you can’t get away with in the Premier League. So you’ve got to change all the time as a manager."We’re slightly different to the other two promoted clubs in the fact we haven’t got the money that they’ve had to bring players in left, right and centre. "I would have loved to have brought another striker in but I’m not bemoaning it. I’m just getting on with it and enjoying it really and I want to try and play the games against the big clubs and enjoy it if I can."