The end of Antonio Conte’s Chelsea career was a long drawn out sacking but it is worth remembering that he has enhanced his reputation during his time in the Premier League, writes Adam Bate.
WHO'S NEXT IN?
The Premier League season starts in four weeks today, and Chelsea are without a manager.
So who will replace Antonio Conte?
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed earlier this week it will be Maurizio Sarri.
Sarri is still contracted at Napoli, but has already been replaced by former Blues boss Carlo Ancelotti and according to De Laurentiis he is close to finalising a move to Stamford Bridge.
WORST KEPT SECRET IN FOOTBALL?
It seems former Chelsea captain John Terry knew Antonio Conte was on his way out of the club yesterday.
He posted this emotional farewell message on Instagram...
CHELSEA SACK CONTE
Chelsea confirmed the departure of Antonio Conte from the club in a brief statement on their website earlier this morning.
"Chelsea Football Club and Antonio Conte have parted company," the statement read.
"During Antonio’s time at the club, we won our sixth league title and eighth FA Cup. In the title winning season, the club set a then-record 30 wins in a 38-game Premier League season, as well as a club-record 13 consecutive league victories.
"We wish Antonio every success in his future career."
