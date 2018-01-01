Championship
PRESTON 1-0 QPR
MILLWALL 2-2 MIDDLESBROUGH
BRISTOL CITY 1-1 N FOREST
BIRMINGHAM 2-2 NORWICH
BRENTFORD 5-1 ROTHERHAM
IPSWICH 2-2 BLACKBURN
WIGAN 3-2 SHEFF WED
WEST BROM 1-2 BOLTON
READING 1-2 DERBY
LEAGUE TWO RESULTS
LEAGUE ONE RESULTS
CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
LEAGUE TWO UPDATE
Hang on! It wasn't quite the death. The game goes on and Swindon are awarded another penalty in the EIGHTH minute of added time... and there Michael Doughty completes his hat-trick from the spot to see off Macclesfield 3-2. What an ending there.
Swindon have struck at the death! Michael Doughty's 96th-minute penalty has denied Macclesfield victory on their return to the Football League. 2-2.
BRENTFORD 5-1 ROTHERHAM
What an afternoon for the Bees, who top the Championship after a thumping home win over Paul Warne's men. Two goals from Neal Maupay and a goal apiece from Ollie Watkins, Sergi Canos and Lewis Macleod contribute to a convincing victory. Will Vaulks netted the consolation.
Wigan hold onto victory. What a save from Christian Walton to deny Steven Fletcher right at the death as Sheffield Wednesday very nearly completed the comeback, but Michael Jacobs' double ultimately proved decisive.
Nick Powell also got onto the score sheet as strikes from Atdhe Nuhiu and Fernando Forestieri prove nothing more than consolations. A late sending off for Nuhiu compounded Wednesday's misery.
MILLWALL 2-2 MIDDLESBROUGH
A dramatic end at the Den as Middlesbrough come from two goals down to snatch a point.
Aiden O'Brien and Lee Gregory had the hosts in control but Boro staged a second-half fightback and head back up North with something thanks to Martin Braithwaite and George Friend scoring late goals.
GOAL! BRENTFORD 5-1 ROTHERHAM (Vaulks, 90+2)
Something for Rotherham to shout about here as Will Vaulks thunders in a drive from 25 yards. They've been thrashed but at least they've prevented the Bees taking a first clean sheet.
BIRMINGHAM 2-2 NORWICH
Late, late drama at St Andrew's as Onel Hernandez scores the second of his second half double deep into stoppage-time to earn Daniel Farke's side a point on the opening weekend.
IPSWICH 2-2 BLACKBURN
Paul Hurst survives a scare from the newly-promoted Rovers as Tayo Edun's fluked debut equaliser in stoppage-time earns the Tractor Boys a point at Portman Road.
PRESTON 1-0 QPR
Preston get off to the perfect start to the season as Alan Browne's looping header five minutes into the second half was enough to sink Steve McClaren's men.
BRISTOL CITY 1-1 N FOREST
It finishes all square at Ashton Gate as Darryl Murphy's goal seconds after the break cancels out Andreas Weimann's debut goal for the Robins.
GOAL! MILLWALL 2-2 MIDDLESBROUGH (Friend, 90+7)
It's a smash and grab for Middlesbrough deep, deep into stoppage time. SEVEN MINUTES in. They didn't deserve anything from this game but the visitors are going potty with George Friend claiming it! The ball seemed to just bounce off him and trickle over the line.
LEAGUE ONE UPDATE
Bristol Rovers have one back at Peterborough but the Posh still lead 2-1 and look set to hold on. While Barnsley are 4-0 up against Oxford.
WEST BROM 1-2 BOLTON
Late drama at The Hawthorns as Yanic Wildschut sneaks a late win for Bolton! Terrible start back in the Sky Bet Championship for West Brom.
GOAL! BIRMINGHAM 2-2 NORWICH (Hernandez, 90+3)
Unreal! Onel Hernandez picks up Srbeny's pass and does the rest as he squeezes a shot into the back of the net! What a game we have at St Andrew's!
OFF THE BAR! West Brom are throwing bodies forward in a desperate bid to find an equaliser as Hegazi hits the bar with a header. We're into three minutes of stoppage time.
GOAL! BRENTFORD 5-0 ROTHERHAM (Macleod, 89)
It's five now!! Macleod tries to find Judge inside the box, the ball rebounds back to him and Lewis lashes into the bottom corner from 20 yards!
GOAL! IPSWICH 2-2 BLACKBURN (Edun, 90+1)
Late drama here at Portman Road as Tayo Edun's cross evades everyone and drops into the back of the net! A debut goal and a potential point earned!
Crewe have hit a fifth and sixth against Morecambe - who could be set for a long, long season.
And Bury have finally found the breakthrough against nine-man Yeovil. The superbly-named Gold Omotayo has the goal for the Shakers in the 89th minute.
Elsewhere, Exeter are 3-1 up against Carlisle.
RED CARD! Atdhe Nuhiu has picked up a second yellow card and now Sheffield Wednesday are trailing and down to 10 men. Looks like it's going to be a disappointing opener for the Owls.
GOAL! WEST BROM 1-2 BOLTON (Wildschut, 89)
Yanic Wildschut squeezes the ball home from a corner and it looks like Bolton have snatched it!
David Wheater's downward header from Josh Vela's cross is fired in by Wildschutt on his debut.
Is the comeback on at Roots Hall? Doncaster were three up and cruising but Southend have another one thanks to Theo Robinson and now Doncaster lead just 3-2. Plenty of time for an equaliser!!
GOAL! BIRMINGHAM 2-1 NORWICH (Solomon-Otabor, 89)
Is this the winner?! Moments are Hernandez goes close, Viv Solomon-Otabor breaks clear and slots a shot underneath Krul! St Andrew's erupts!
PRESTON 1-0 QPR
WHAT A SAVE! Declan Rudd has preserved Preston's lead with a brilliant save. QPR thought they were level as Idrissa Sylla's close-range effort is turned over the bar!
BIRMINGHAM 1-1 NORWICH
Safe to say Hernandez was close to netting the winner there...
GOAL! MILLWALL 2-1 MIDDLESBROUGH (Braithwaite, 87)
Lifeline for Middlesbrough after brilliant work from the substitute Marcus Tavernier. His ball is scrambled home by Martin Braithwaite. It's a scrappy goal but a glimmer of hope for Tony Pulis' side.
WEST BROM 1-1 BOLTON
West Brom are probing for a winner at The Hawthornws... but they're running out of time.
GOAL! BIRMINGHAM 1-1 NORWICH (Hernandez, 83)
This is a tough one to take for Blues keeper Trueman but Norwich are level through Onel Hernandez! The best player for Norwich by far, he cuts in off the wing and squeezes the ball out of the stopper's reach with a left-footed shot!
BIRMINGHAM 1-0 NORWICH
CHANCE! Rhodes has largely gone unserved in this one but there's just been a big chance for him to haul the Canaries level here at St Andrew's - Tettey's low strike worms its way into his path but the Scotland international just misses his connection at the vital moment!
Southend have a goal back as Tom Hopper scores but they still trail Doncaster 3-1 at Roots Hall.
Coventry took the lead at the Ricoh Arena but they're now 2-1 down at home to Scunthorpe thanks to an Andy Dales goal.
While Barnsley are heading for a great result against Oxford. They're 3-0 up now at Oakwell thanks to Brad Potts.
WEST BROM 1-1 BOLTON
WIDE! Great chance for West Brom as Matt Phillips latches onto a cross-field pass and gets the better of Olkowski before firing narrowly wide of the mark.
More pressure from the visitors as Nuhiu slips the ball through for Joao, the ball is worked out wide to Palmer, but he fires just over the bar!
Carvalho is the latest to try his luck for Forest, but Maenpaa holds his shot well to bring the threat to an end. Will anyone be able to force a winner in this one?
Jordan Green's green dismissal means Yeovil are down to nine ment now at Bury, although it's still goalless at Gigg Lane.
It's a great opening day for Port Vale as they move into a 3-0 lead against Cambridge. Tom Pope gets another there. And Crewe are having an even better day as Jamie Jones puts them 4-0 up against Morecambe.
Elsewhere, a red card for Stevenage's John Hunt has presented Tranmere with a great opportunity to win the game. Still 2-2 there.
And Forest Green are now 4-1 up at Grimsby! Rovers were a goal down at half-time there.
MILLWALL 2-0 MIDDLESBROUGH
Middlesbrough really needed to put this one away to have a whiff of a chance of taking a point.
Shotton advances down the right channel and loops in a cross-shot which Archer has to palm over and the following move sees Fletcher square for Flint who miscues his effort.
SWANSEA TEAM NEWS
Team to face Sheffield United: Nordfeldt, Roberts, Van der Hoorn, Fernandez, Olsson, Fulton, Carroll, Celina, Asoro, McKay, McBurnie.
Subs: Mulder, Grimes, Amat, Montero, Dhanda, Rodon, Dyer.
SHEFF UTD TEAM NEWS
Team to face Swansea: Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O’Connell, Basham, Lundstram, Evans, Clarke, Egan, McGoldrick.
Subs: Sharp, Woodburn, Leonard, Stearman, Duffy, Lafferty, Moore.
OFF THE BAR! Wigan come close to going 4-2 ahead as Michael Jacobs' cross is headed onto the crossbar by James Vaughan.
NO GOAL! Wigan then have a goal ruled out for offside as Vaughan flicks Massey's delivery into the net, but he moved fractionally too early.
Scunthorpe have levelled things up at Coventry with just over 20 to go as Stephen Humphrys strikes, while Doncaster have gone 3-0 up at Southend thanks to a Tommy Rowe strike.
Elsewhere, Burton are back in the game as pegs Rochdale back to 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium. Liam Boyce with the goal for the Brewers.
