LIVINGSTON BOSS MILLER FIRST UP As part of our countdown to the new Premiership season we'll be visiting all 12 clubs in the top-flight throughout the day.First up is newly-promoted Livingston and their new player-coach Kenny Miller, who will his managerial debut against former club Celtic on opening day. We're due to hear from Miller, as well as his new strike partner and namesake Liam Miller, shortly.Just a reminder, you can follow all the action live right now on Sky Sports News.