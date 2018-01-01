Carabao Cup Live Blog

Home
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Table
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Score Centre
  • Bet
More from Football

WATCH: Carabao Cup highlights

Watch highlights from all of Tuesday night's Carabao Cup first-round matches right here...

©2018 Sky UK