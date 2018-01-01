Carabao Cup
Live Blog
ROTHERHAM 3-1 WIGAN
CREWE 1-1 FLEETWOOD (3-4 PENS)
GRIMSBY 0-2 ROCHDALE
BRISTOL CITY 0-1 PLYMOUTH
BLACKPOOL 3-1 BARNSLEY
SHREWSBURY 1-2 BURTON
CHELTENHAM 2-2 COLCHESTER (6-5 PENS)
MANSFIELD 6-1 ACCRINGTON
TRANMERE 1-3 WALSALL
MK DONS 3-0 CHARLTON
SWINDON 0-1 FOREST GREEN
WYCOMBE 1-1 NORTHAMPTON (7-6 PENS)
SCUNTHORPE 1-2 DONCASTER
PORT VALE 0-4 LINCOLN
OXFORD 2-0 COVENTRY
BRISTOL ROVERS 2-1 CRAWLEY
PORTSMOUTH 1-2 AFC WIMBLEDON
EXETER 1-1 IPSWICH (4-2 PENS)
CAMBRIDGE 1-4 NEWPORT
MIDDLESBROUGH 3-3 NOTTS COUNTY (4-3 PENS)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-1 BURY
MACCLESFIELD 1-1 BRADFORD (4-2 PENS)
OLDHAM 0-2 DERBY
READING 2-0 BIRMINGHAM
YEOVIL 0-1 ASTON VILLA
PRESTON 3-1 MORECAMBE
MILLWALL 0-0 GILLINGHAM (3-1 PENS)
QPR 2-0 PETERBOROUGH
WEST BROM 1-0 LUTON
SHEFF UTD 1-1 HULL (4-5 PENS)
CARLISLE 1-5 BLACKBURN
NORWICH 3-1 STEVENAGE
LEEDS 2-1 BOLTON
SOUTHEND 2-4 BRENTFORD
FULL-TIME RESULTS (PT 3)
FULL-TIME RESULTS (PT 2)
FULL-TIME RESULTS (PT 1)
WYCOMBE 1-1 NORTHAMPTON (7-6 ON PENS)
FT: Adam El-Abd scored the decisive spot-kick in the shootout.
A relatively comprehensive victory for Paul Clement's men sees them advance thanks to goals from Yakou Meite and a spectacular free-kick from John Swift.
SPOT-KICK DRAMA
MIDDLESBROUGH 3-3
NOTTS COUNTY (4-3 ON PENS)
It's all over at the Riverside! Middlesbrough trailed on three occasions on the night against a valiant Notts County side but the hosts prevail on penalties after Daniel Jones misses the crucial spot kick.
FT: Valiant performance from the League One Hatters but Oliver Burke's first goal for West Brom secures a second round berth for Darren Moore's men at the Hawthorns.
O'Shea's experience tells just moments after his introduction as a perfectly-timed challenge following Walker's smart save keeps the Blues at bay.
CHELTENHAM 2-2 COLCHESTER (6-5 ON PENS)
Cheltenham sneak through despite Colchester coming back from 2-0 down in normal time.
MACCLESFIELD 1-1
BRADFORD (4-2 ON PENS)
Tyrone Marsh scores the winning penalty as Macclesfield progress on penalties at the expense of the Bantams.
EXETER 1-1 IPSWICH (4-2 ON PENS)
That could be the shock of the night... Exeter win 4-2 on penalties and move into the second round.
CREWE 1-1 FLEETWOOD (3-4 ON PENS)
Joey Barton's side are through after a penalty-shoot-out success!
The Royals' lead looks safe in this one but Paul Clement has just opted to bring on the experienced John O'Shea to shore things up in defence. It's a debut in blue and white for the ex-Manchester United man.
SHEFF UTD 1-1 HULL (4-5 ON PENS)
Billy Sharp's stunning equaliser counts for nothing as the Hull prevail in the penalty shootout.
MILLWALL 0-0 GILLINGHAM (3-1 ON PENS)
Millwall seal their place in the second round with a penalty shooutout victory over Gillingham after it finished goalless after 90 minutes.
©2018 Sky UK