Ron Walker moderator 5pts CELTIC DEALT TOUGH HANDTwo of the Red Bull clubs stand in Celtic's way if they want to improve a fairly miserable recent record in Europe.Salzburg won the Austrian league last season, for the fifth year in a row, and only missed out on a Champions League group spot this season after an away goal defeat to Red Star Belgrade this week. They have made a habit of missing out narrowly in Europe - it took an extra-time winner for Marseille to knock them out of the Europa League semi-finals last season too.Red Bull Leipzig finished sixth in the Bundesliga last season and reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League, and while losing Naby Keita to Liverpool will have been a blow, they still have players like Emil Forsberg in their squad. You may remember him from being Sweden's brightest player at the World Cup.Norweigans Rosenborg are probably the toughest team Celtic could have been drawn with out of pot four, but they have already beaten them over two legs this season in the second round of Champions League qualifying, just as they did last season too.