Rory O'Callaghan moderator 5pts GOOD EVENING!So that's all from the England camp for today.Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has stuck with the majority of the squad that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup earlier this summer, with Luke Shaw and Joe Gomez two notable additions. England face Spain in their opening UEFA Nations League match on September 8, before hosting Switzerland in a friendly on September 11. You can follow all the action from both games live on Sky Sports. Until then, goodbye!