ERIKSEN CALLS FOR DENMARK TRUCE
Christian Eriksen says Denmark players are "ready and happy to play" amid the row that threatens to see them miss their UEFA Nations League opener against Wales.
'SCOTLAND HAVE NO MARGIN FOR ERROR'
Scotland have no margin for error in the UEFA Nations League, according to Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.
Alex McLeish's squad face Albania, live on Sky Sports Football, on September 10.
WHO COULD PLAY FOR ENGLAND?
A quick reminder of the squad for Saturday's Nations League fixture against Spain and next week's international friendly with Switzerland.
There was a recall for Luke Shaw with his Manchester United team-mate Ashley Young dropping out of the squad.
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has pulled out with a back problem. Southgate has opted against replacing the winger.
Jamie Vardy and Gary Cahill are also absent after calling time on their international careers.
Here is the squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Alex McCarthy, Jordan Pickford
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, Luke Shaw, John Stones, James Tarkowski, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker
Midfielders: Fabian Delph, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Danny Welbeck
SOLANKE TRAINS WITH ENGLAND FOR THE DAY
Gareth Southgate and his players are out on the training pitch - and they've been joined by a familiar face.
Liverpool's Dominic Solanke has been promoted from the U21's to join the senior squad in training today.
POGBA WON'T CAPTAIN FRANCE - DESCHAMPS
Didier Deschamps says Manchester United's Paul Pogba will not captain France for their UEFA Nations League clashes with Germany and the Netherlands, shown live on Sky Sports.
CAMPBELL: ENGLAND MUST BECOME A FORCE
Sol Campbell, who won 73 caps for England, has called upon Gareth Southgate's squad to kick-on following their impressive World Cup campaign.
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM ENGLAND...
Our man Kaveh Solhekol is at St George's Park and he has the lowdown on all things England.
UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE EXPLAINED
Before we get started, let's just establish what the UEFA Nations League is....
It's a new international tournament in which European nations compete in a league format for the chance to feature in the Final Four summer showpiece in 2019, where the winner will be crowned the Nations League champion.
WELCOME BACK, ENGLAND
It seems like just yesterday we were all enjoying the summer of our lives - the sun was shining, England were winning and football was coming home!
Unfortunately, the summer is coming to a close, England stopped winning and football didn't come home.
However, England are back in action this week and that means we will be hearing from Gareth Southgate and a few of his players as they look ahead to Saturday's Nations League opener against Spain, live on Sky Sports.
We will be bringing you all of the updates from England and the rest of the teams in action in the opening week of the Nations League...
