SHEFF WED v HULL CITY STATSSheffield Wednesday have won just two of their last 11 home matches against Hull in all competitions (D5 L4).Hull have never beaten Sheffield Wednesday in the month of August (P5 W0 D3 L2).Sheffield Wednesday have lost each of their last nine Championship games when they've conceded first, including in their opening league match against Wigan.Nigel Adkins has ended on the losing side in each of his last four Championship matches against Sheffield Wednesday (three defeats with Reading, one with Hull).Hull haven't lost their opening two league matches of a season since 2009-10, a campaign in which they were relegated from the Premier League.