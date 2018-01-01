Football
Live Blog
MILLWALL 0-1 PLYMOUTH
HT:
N FOREST 1-0 NEWCASTLE
HT: And that is half-time. Murphy's early goal the difference in an even contest.
EVERTON 1-0 ROTHERHAM
45: SHOT! A half chance for the hosts just before the break, but Niasse cannot quite keep his first-time volley under the bar from 10 yards out.
GOAL! MILLWALL 0-1 PLYMOUTH (Ness, 41)
The visitors take the lead just before the break from Grant's right-wing corner that gets flicked on at the near post. And there was Ness to loop a lovely header into the far corner of the goal.
37: This doesn't look good for Byram. He looks to have injured himself making a sliding block on a cross from Longstaff. Darikwa comes on to replace him.
A shame, as Byram has been superb.
37: WHAT A MISS! The visitors really should be on level terms, but Raggett has somehow side-footed over the bar from six yards out with the goal gaping.
35: CLOSE! Joselu flicks on a header at the near post and it flashes across the face of goal, with two players going close to turning it in at the back post.
MILLWALL 0-0 PLYMOUTH
28: NO PENALTY! Great run down the left by Elliott, who then picks out Williams's run in the box. However, after the Millwall skipper appears to be pulled over in the box, referee Darren England simply waves play on.
READING 0-0 WATFORD
17: BLOCKS! First big chance of the game falls to the visitors, who are backed by a decent away following.
It's a melee in the box from a corner, and it ends with Mariappa and Wilmost seeing close-range efforts blocked desperately.
Tom Davies (left) captains Everton at Goodison Park this evening.
24: Rafa is out of his seat to give his team some instructions. The visitors have had 54 per cent of the possession but no shots on target yet.
GOAL! EVERTON 1-0 ROTHERHAM (Sigurdsson, 28)
Everton take the lead after a recent period of concerted pressure. Sandro drills the ball in from the right flank and there was Sigurdsson lurking in the six-yard box to toe-poke the hosts ahead.
25: SHOT! The ball breaks to Ferguson on the edge of the area, but his goalbound effort takes a wicked deflection and sails inches over the bar.
EVERTON 0-0 ROTHERHAM
20: SAVE! Excellent reaction stop by Price low down to his left to keep out Sigurdsson's close-range strike, although the Rotherham 'keeper now needs treatment after he clashed with the Iceland international as both players went for the rebound.
16: SAVE! Sarcevic does well down the wing and his cross finds Ness, whose shot is well blocked by Amos in the Millwall goal.
Much better from the visitors, though, who are looking for just their second win of the season tonight.
15: A quarter of an hour gone then at the Den and in truth, neither 'keeper has been called into action so far in the game, which has been an evenly contested affair.
1: We're under way in the 8pm kick off at the Madejski Stadium...
N FOREST 1-0 NEWCASTLE
13: CLOSE! Good approach play again from Newcastle.
Schar pings a pass out to Kenedy on the left and he plays it into the middle where Muto lays back for Ki to hit a first-time shot wide from around 20 yards.
MAGICAL MURPHY
8: CLOSE! Nice move from Newcastle.
Ki switches play with a pin-point pass and Sterry then bends in a delightful cross from which Joselu should at least test Steele. But the striker fails to make any contact with the header and it flies past him.
6: CHANCE! Nice move down the left by the visitors ends with the ball being flashed across the six-yard box for the waiting Wiles. However, the Rotherham midfielder cannot make a strong enough contact, otherwise that would surely have been the opening goal.
WATCH: MURPHY'S OPENER
4: Kenedy didn't exactly cover himself in glory at Cardiff recently and he wasn't great for that goal - failing to even attempt to try to chase Byram after he knocked the ball past him.
Slack defending all-round from Newcastle actually.
1: And we have also now kicked off at the New Den...
GOAL! FOREST 1-0 NEWCASTLE (Murphy, 2)
What a start for Forest.
Byram takes a throw on the right, gets the ball back and then easily skips past Kenedy and whips in a cross which Murphy heads in from close range.
FOREST 0-0 NEWCASTLE
1: And we're off. Newcastle get the game started...
1: OK we are underway at Goodison Park...
CHANGE TO ROTHERHAM LINE-UP
There’s been a change to the line-up at Goodison, with Semi Ajayi replacing Joe Mattock for the visitors and that means Richard Wood is now a sub.
MUCH-FANCIED EVERTON
MULTIPLE CHANGES AT THE DEN
Millwall manager Neil Harris has made seven changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Rotherham on the weekend, with young midfielder Donovan on the bench having been recalled from his loan spell at Dagenham.
Plymouth, meanwhile, have made four changes to the team that got hammered 5-1 at home by Peterborough on the weekend, with Riley, Edwards, Sawyer and O'Keefe all coming in for Moore, Canavan, Wootton and Carey.
GOODISON AWAITS
Goodison Park is an oasis of calm ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off on Merseyside.
DEBUTS FOR WATFORD
Javi Gracia gives Watford debuts to Navarro, Masina, Wilmot and Quina, and a first start for Sema against Reading at the Madejski. . There's also a return to action for Nathaniel Chalobah after a serious knee injury.
Reading make eight changes, with Chris Gunter making a welcome return after injury. John O'Shea also starts at the back, and there's a place up front for Marc McNulty.
EIGHT EVERTON CHANGES
So Everton boss Marco Silva has made a whopping EIGHT CHANGES from the side that drew 2-2 at Bournemouth on Saturday, however, both Holgate and Sigurdsson keep their starting places places, while Davies captains the side.
Midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye does miss out with a knee problem though, but home fans will get to see Zouma make his first start for the club.
Rotherham, meanwhile, also make eight changes from the team that beat Millwall 1-0 at home on the weekend.
VAR IN USE AT GOODISON
Referee Graham Scott, who takes charge of tonight's Carabao Cup clash between Everton and Rotherham, checks that everything is working fine with the video system with VAR being in operation tonight.
WATFORD TEAM NEWS
Team to play Reading: Gomes, Navarro, Mariappa, Prodl, Masina, Femenia, Chalobah, Wilmot, Quina, Sema, Success
Subs: Dahlberg, Cathcart, Janmaat, Doucoure, Hughes, Okaka, Gray
READING TEAM NEWS
Team to play Watford: Walker, Gunter, O'Shea, Moore, Bacuna, Swift, Ilori, Meite, Richards, McNulty, Kelly
Subs: Jaakkola, Yiadom, McShane, Baldock, Sims, Clement, Rinomhota
PLYMOUTH TEAM NEWS
Team to play Millwall: Macey, Riley, Edwards, Sawyer, Smith-Brown, C Grant, O'Keefe, Ness, Songo'o, Sarcevic, Ladapo
Subs: Fox, Taylor, Carey, J Garnt, Wylde, Letheren, Wootton
LONGSTAFF STARTS
It's five changes for Forest as Steele, Hefele, Bridcutt, Lolley and Carvalho start.
Newcastle make seven changes from their defeat to Chelsea on Sunday, with 20-year-old Longstaff making his competitive debut.
Sterry also starts along with goalkeeper Darlow and summer signing Muto.
MILLWALL TEAM NEWS
Team to play Plymouth: Amos, McLaughlin, Williams, Onyedinma, Ferguson, Romeo, Webster, Elliott, Wallace, Skalak, Karacan
Subs: Archer, Cooper, J Wallace, Gregory, Morison, O'Brien, Donovan
EVERTON TEAM NEWS
Team to play Rotherham: Stekelenburg, Kenny, Holgate, Zouma, Digne, Sigurdsson, Davies, Dowell, Ramirez, Niasse, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Baines, Walcott, Tosun, Schneiderlin, Coleman, Joao Virginia, Pennington
N FOREST TEAM NEWS
Team to play Newcastle: Steele, Byram, Hefele, Fox, Robinson, Bridcutt, Watson, Lolley, Carvalho, Dias, Murphy
Subs: Pantilimon, Figueiredo, Osborn, Cash, Goncalves, Darikwa, Appiah
ROTHERHAM TEAM NEWS
Team to play Everton: Price; Vyner, Robertson, Raggett, Ajayi; Forde, Palmer, Wiles, Newell; Ball; Proctor
Subs: Rodak, Wood, Jones, Vaulks, Williams, Taylor, Vassell
NEWCASTLE TEAM NEWS
Team to play Nottingham Forest: Darlow, Sterry, Schar, Fernandez, Clark, Atsu, Ki, Longstaff, Kenedy, Muto, Joselu
Subs: Elliot, Yedlin, Dummett, Diame, Murphy, Perez, Rondon
TONIGHT'S FIXTURES
WATCH: TUESDAY'S GOALS
Twenty-one ties and 62 goals across the country last night.
Watch them HERE
GOOD EVENING!
And welcome to Sky Sports' live coverage of the remaining Carabao Cup second-round ties, with four games being played across the country tonight.
Three Premier League teams are in action, and we have Nottingham Forest v Newcastle live on Sky Sports Football.
Updates here from 6.30pm
