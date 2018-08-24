Lyon 2-0 Strasbourg: Martin Terrier and Bertrand Traore give hosts win

Lyon forward Bertrand Traore celebrates after scoring against Strasbourg

Lyon got back to winning ways in Ligue 1 with a comfortable 2-0 win over Strasbourg at the Groupama Stadium.

Bruno Genesio's side were beaten at Reims last week, but dominated throughout and were deserved winners thanks to goals from Martin Terrier and Bertrand Traore.

It could have been more but for Matz Sels, who made a string of saves to frustrate the hosts.

Traore, Lucas Tousart and Memphis Depay were all denied, while Anthony Lopes produced a brilliant save to prevent Lionel Carole replying at the other end.

It was Terrier who opened the scoring against his former side, curling in brilliantly with his right foot from the corner of the box after being played through.

Traore made sure of the three points after 64 minutes following a brilliant counter-attack which saw Depay break free and square for the former Chelsea player, who dummied twice to fool the goalkeeper and a defender before slotting in his second of the campaign.