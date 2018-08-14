Mansfield 6-1 Accrington: Thirteen-game winless run ended as Mansfield reach Carabao Cup round two

A first-half Tyler Walker hat-trick helped Mansfield thrash bogey side Accrington 6-1 in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Mansfield had not beaten Stanley in 13 meetings but stunned their League One opponents, who had taken the lead.

Sam Finlay turned well to put Stanley ahead from a tight angle after six minutes but within 10 minutes the League Two side were 3-1 up.

Two Walker penalties in four minutes quickly turned the tide. First goalkeeper Jonny Maxted brought him down after nine minutes and then the linesman decided Scott Brown had fouled Calum Butcher.

The rampant Stags were 3-1 up after 16 minutes. Butcher beat his man with ease down the right before setting up Otis Khan to slot home.

Walker then completed his hat-trick two minutes into stoppage time with a close-range flick from Khan's low cross from the left.

It was 5-1 in the 66th minute as substitute Danny Rose tucked away a low CJ Hamilton cross a minute after joining the action.

Hamilton then put the seal on the night in added time with a powerful effort from Jacob Mellis' pass.