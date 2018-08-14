Millwall 0-0 Gillingham (3-1 on pens): Gillingham pay the penalty at Millwall

3:59 Highlights: Millwall 0-0 Gillingham (3-1 pens) Highlights: Millwall 0-0 Gillingham (3-1 pens)

Debutant goalkeeper Ben Amos pulled off two penalty saves to inspire Millwall to a 3-1 shootout victory over Gillingham in the Carabao Cup.

Following a goalless clash at the Den, the 28-year-old, on loan from Bolton, denied Mark Byrne and Brandon Hanlan to thrust his new team into the second round.

Early in the first period, Tomas Holy saved well from the hosts' Fred Onyedinma while Millwall's Jiri Skalak tested Holy with a hit on the volley.

In the second period, the Gills somehow survived as Shane Ferguson hooked goalwards at the far post but the Gills cleared through a combination of full-back Bradley Garmston and Holy.

Tom Eaves' left-footed curler had Amos diving in despair while Holy was called into action to prevent Byrne from diverting a ball meant for Skalak into his own net.

Hanlan got in behind the Millwall defence and outpaced Byron Webster - playing his first competitive game since September 2017 - but shot wide, as did team-mate Regan Charles-Cook when he broke clear with eight minutes to go.

Max Ehmer survived a late penalty shout for handball as he blocked a Tom Elliott header before the clash was decided from 12 yards.