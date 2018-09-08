Morecambe 0-1 Swindon: Phil Brown's 10-man Robins battle to victory at Globe Arena

1:56 Morecambe 0-1 Swindon Morecambe 0-1 Swindon

Ten-man Swindon sealed their third win of the season with a battling 1-0 victory over Morecambe at the Globe Arena.

Phil Brown's side overcame the first-half sending off of right back Kyle Knoyle to condemn the home side to their sixth defeat from seven league games and take the points.

Elijah Adebayo was Swindon's hero with the only goal of the game on 26 minutes. Marc Richards provided the assist with a neat lay off behind Luke Conlan and the striker ran onto the ball and drilled a low shot under Barry Roche.

Eight minutes later Knoyle was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Aaron Wilding that saw a straight red card but from there Swindon defended superbly and Luke McCormick made several fine saves to earn the Robins the points.

After Knoyle's red card, Morecambe dominated the rest of the first half with McCormick forced into a stunning save to deny Liam Mandeville's snapshot from Luke Conlan's left wing cross.

But it was Swindon who had the best chance to score again with Adebayo through on goal only to be denied by a fine save from Roche.

McCormick made three saves at the death, the best being from a Joe Piggott header to maintain Swindon's advantage.