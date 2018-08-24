Nottingham Forest v Birmingham preview

Adlene Guedioura will miss Nottingham Forest's clash with Birmingham at the City Ground on Saturday evening.

The midfielder has impressed for Forest so far but will be absent due to a fractured cheekbone. Boss Aitor Karanka has other options in Ben Watson, Ryan Yates and Liam Bridcutt to take his place.

New signings Michael Hefele and Sam Byram could also make their Sky Bet Championship debuts for Forest.

Birmingham boss Garry Monk may look to make some changes after their frustrating defeat at Bolton on Wednesday night.

The Blues haven't scored since the opening day of the season and Che Adams could start up front, while Craig Gardner returns from suspension and could play alongside brother Gary for the first time.

2:31 Wigan 2-2 Nott'm Forest Wigan 2-2 Nott'm Forest

Opta stats

Nottingham Forest have won their last two home league games against Birmingham, having won just one of their previous nine in all competitions.

Birmingham - who lost 2-1 in their last league meeting with Forest - haven't lost back to back league games against them since a run of 10 in a row between 1983 and 2000.

This is Forest manager Aitor Karanka's eighth league meeting against Birmingham - he has lost none of the previous seven (W3 D4).

N Forest vs Birm'ham Live on

Birmingham manager Garry Monk has ended on the losing side in each of his two previous Championship visits to the City Ground, losing 3-1 with Leeds in August 2016 and 2-1 with Middlesbrough in August 2017.

Forest forward Hillal Soudani has scored in each of his last two league appearances, both as a substitute, netting two goals from just three shots on target in just 75 minutes of action.

Since Viv Solomon-Otabor scored Birmingham's second goal against Norwich in their first match, Birmingham have had 47 shots without finding the net in the Championship.

1:35 Bolton 1-0 Birmingham Bolton 1-0 Birmingham

Prutton's prediction

Too many draws appear to be costing Nottingham Forest again already, although they did well to claw a point back at Wigan last weekend. They've drawn three times in four games so far and need to start being a bit more ruthless.

Birmingham probably should have beaten Swansea last weekend and Garry Monk was very unhappy with how they lost at Bolton in midweek. He'll hope for a response but this has to be a home win for me.

David Prutton predicts: 2-0 with Lewis Grabban to score first (22/1 with Sky Bet)