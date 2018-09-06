New York City FC 0-1 New England Revolution: Brian Wright hits second-half winner

Brian Wright hit a second-half winner for New England Revolution against NYCFC

New England Revolution grabbed a 1-0 win at New York City FC on Wednesday night thanks to Brian Wright's second-half goal.

For the second straight game, NYCFC had a chance to gain ground on the two teams in front of them in the Eastern Conference, and once again failed.

They lost for the first time at home this season, while Revolution won for only the second time on the road in 13 attempts.

Wright grabbed the visitors' winner in the 71st minute, pouncing to turn home a rebound after Sean Johnson had saved Cristian Penilla's effort.

NYCFC remain in third in the Eastern Conference, seven points off leaders New York Red Bulls, while New England are in seventh place.

NYCFC now face DC United at home on Saturday, while Revolution face LAFC on September 15.