New York City 1-0 New York Red Bulls: Maxi Moralez scores late winner

New York City fans celebrate their derby victory

Maxi Moralez struck late as New York City FC turned the tables on rivals New York Red Bulls with a 1-0 Major League Soccer win at the Yankee Stadium.

City, thrashed by the Red Bulls by 4-0 scores in May and June, won the rubber match to climb into second place in the Eastern Conference, extending their home unbeaten streak to nine games.

With David Villa and Jo Inge Berget sidelined by injury, Moralez stepped up with his seventh goal of the season, slotting home a pass from Jonathan Lewis on the right wing that was enough for the victory.

The victory spoiled Chris Armas' debut as head coach of the Red Bulls.

Armas, a former US international who joined the Red Bulls coaching staff in 2015, was named head coach on Friday when the club announced Jesse Marsch had departed to pursue other opportunities, reportedly with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, which is owned by the same group that runs the Red Bulls.

"It's obviously disappointing to not to come out with points," said Armas, a New York native. "It was close to getting a draw. To leave here in a big match, in a derby match, it was disappointing."