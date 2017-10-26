Pedro Caixinha 'strong enough' to continue as Rangers manager

Pedro Caixinha says he is 'strong enough to take things forward' at Rangers

Pedro Caixinha says he is "strong enough to take things forward" as Rangers manager despite coming under increasing pressure following their 1-1 draw at home to Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

The pressure intensified on Caixinha after Rangers lost in the Betfred Cup semi-finals to Motherwell on Sunday, and the Kilmarnock result will only heighten the scrutiny on the Portuguese.

The manager accused his players of embarrassing the club in their defeat to Motherwell and demanded a response in the Premiership.

However, Rangers conceded an equaliser in stoppage time to blow their lead against bottom-placed Kilmarnock. What is more, Daniel Candeias missed a penalty and Ryan Jack was sent-off.

After the result, which leaves Rangers in fourth, Caixinha said: "I'm strong enough to take things forward and always look to put things in the right place.

"I'm doubly disappointed because I'm a fan and a manager at the same time but I'm strong.

"I say to the fans that they are the most loyal fans in the world. They don't deserve to pass through these situations.

"As I tell you all the time, we work for them. I'm more disappointed than them because, besides being Rangers manager, I am also a Rangers fan. I'm blue inside.

"When I come to represent one club, I represent it with every single thing I have to give, with my passion, my knowledge and my work."

Caixinha was forced to watch the match from the stands, after he received a one-match ban for getting sent-off during Rangers' defeat to Motherwell.

However, he will be back in the dugout for Rangers' trip to Hearts in the Premiership on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football HD from 12pm.