Billy Davies is keen on talking to Rangers about the manager vacancy at Ibrox, Sky Sports News understands.

Pedro Caixinha was sacked on Thursday after an unscheduled Rangers board meeting.

Davies has been out of work since being sacked by Nottingham Forest more than three-and-a-half years ago, but feels he is now ready to return to football management.

Rangers is a project that appeals to him, but we have been told he is also pursuing other opportunities in England and Europe.

Club sources also deny there has been an initial approach to speak to Davies.

Davies started his playing career at Ibrox before going on to manage Motherwell, Preston and Derby, as well as having two spells at Forest.

Rangers are fourth in the Scottish Premiership, eight points behind league leaders Celtic and five behind second-placed Aberdeen.