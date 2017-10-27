Graeme Murty says Rangers' Kenny Miller will be involved in trip to Hearts

Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty says striker Kenny Miller will be involved in this weekend's game against Hearts after not featuring for the team since September Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty says striker Kenny Miller will be involved in this weekend's game against Hearts after not featuring for the team since September

Graeme Murty insists the Rangers players will be ready to face Hearts after Pedro Caixinha's departure and revealed that Kenny Miller will be involved in the game.

Caixinha was sacked as Rangers manager on Thursday after just over seven months in charge, leaving U20 boss Murty to step in in the interim for the second time in less than a year after he fulfilled a similar role in the wake of Mark Warburton's departure in February.

Hearts vs Rangers Live on

Murty took training on Friday morning and said from what he saw "the players are itching to get a chance to go and play" ahead of their trip to Murrayfield to face Hearts on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and he intends to help them perform to their best after a difficult week at Ibrox.

Pedro Caixinha was sacked on Thursday

"I'm purely going to look at making sure the players get what they need and try prep them for a game," he said. "There is not a lot of time but we need to make sure the players are content and happy and ready to go.

"That's my sole focus - making sure that the team that go out tomorrow give a really good account of themselves."

Asked how the players were after Caixinha's departure, he added: "Okay - a little bit unsure of themselves, perhaps, because there is uncertainty around when these things happen.

Rangers have dismissed manager Pedro Caxiniha after seven months in charge at Ibrox Rangers have dismissed manager Pedro Caxiniha after seven months in charge at Ibrox

"But they are professional athletes. They know they are going to be judged on their performances and they know that people in football are going to be looking for a reaction and they'll be ready come game time.

"All of the players, when this kind of thing happens, the players become one. They all look at it the same way because there is going to be a new guy looking in from the outside and people making judgements on them right now.

"What they need to feel is assured, ready and confident for the game. That's my job. My task is to make sure they are that come game time."

Murty speaks to the Rangers players on Friday

Miller has not been involved since Rangers were beaten 2-0 by Celtic in September, with his agent launching a social media attack on the club and Caixinha following his omission from the first-team squad.

However, asked if Miller will be involved against Hearts, Murty said: "He will, he is available for selection.

"Kenny is a fit player, he is ready to be involved and he is ready to go."

Kenny Miller will return to the Rangers squad

A number of different names have been linked with the vacancy at Ibrox, including Murty's, but while he did not rule himself out of the running, he admitted his focus is on the trip to Edinburgh this weekend.

"I think whoever gets this job is a very fortunate individual and it is one of the stellar jobs in British football, I think I said that last time," he added.

"I haven't ruled it out yet but, honestly, I'm far more concerned with making sure the team get what they need for tomorrow.

Murty (right) in discussion with Johansson at training on Friday

"I'll think about my personal circumstances and things in the future when I get a moment to catch my breath but once this game is by I'll start to plan next week and the week after if I'm given that time so I'll make sure that the players get what they need."

Ryan Jack will be available for selection for the Hearts game after Rangers appealed his late dismissal against Kilmarnock in midweek but Bruno Alves is suspended while Graham Dorrans and Fabio Cardoso miss out through injury.

Ryan Jack will be available against Hearts

Murty said he was "honoured" to be asked to step into the Rangers hotseat for the second time and revealed he spoke to Caixinha after the Portuguese was sacked.

"Stewart [Robertson, managing director] asked me if I would step forward and once again I thanked him for the opportunity, thanked him for the trust," Murty said.

Kris Boyd says the Rangers board should appoint a manager who has a connection with the club, following Pedro Caixinha's sacking Kris Boyd says the Rangers board should appoint a manager who has a connection with the club, following Pedro Caixinha's sacking

"I'm honoured again to be asked to do this. I didn't think it would happen. Now I am here I need to deal with the reality of it and I'll give it as good as I can.

"I saw Pedro yesterday and he wished me good luck and I reciprocated because he's been, with me, very open and honest and very dignified and we have a really good relationship and there was no issue at all."