Michel Preud'homme in running for Rangers job, says agent

Michel Preud'homme's agent claims he is in talks with Rangers

Rangers have held talks with former Club Brugge and Standard Liege coach Michel Preud'homme about succeeding Pedro Caixinha, according to his agent.

Ugi Canturk has spoken with Rangers chairman Dave King and says the former Belgium goalkeeper is ready to turn down his boyhood club Mechelen to make the move to Ibrox.

Canturk told the Sunday Mail: "We've had a nice conversation with Rangers and everything is open.

"Michel has been offered a job at Mechelen but that is on hold. We have said that as long as there is no decision yet from Rangers, we don't want to block ourselves.

"Michel is honoured that Rangers would consider him because he sees them as a huge club. They have been down for a few years, but in Europe Rangers are still a big club. So we'll wait to see what they decide.

"The talks were very open. Michel has made it clear to the club he wants to be considered.

"He wants the job so if they want him, he will do it."

Kenny Miller scored twice as Rangers returned to winning ways against Hearts on Saturday

Preud'homme won three Belgian titles with Standard and Mechelen and a Portuguese Cup with Benfica in a distinguished playing career which also brought him 58 caps for his country.

He moved into a backroom role as technical director with the latter and then twice coached Standard, leading them to the Pro League title in 2008.

He won domestic cups with Gent and Dutch side FC Twente, where he succeeded ex-England boss Steve McClaren, and then won further league titles with Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia and Club Brugge back in his homeland.

Pedro Caixinha was sacked as Rangers boss after seven months in charge

Canturk continued: "Michel had taken a sabbatical from football after winning the Belgian title with Brugge.

"He has been very successful at his previous clubs, but he was ready for a break. He's now ready to come back.

"Mechelen are his club, he had eight years there and now they're in trouble. So that would be a decision of his heart. But for now, we're waiting on Rangers."

Former Manchester United and Holland manager Louis van Gaal has urged his national team to scupper any move by installing Preud'homme as the man to restore Holland's fading fortunes.

He told Dutch newspaper The NRC: "In search of a new technical director, I would focus on the best coach - someone in their 40s perhaps and who would stay with the KNVB for 10 years.

"Michel Preud'homme has been a manager and has experience as a coach too. Maybe he could the foreigner we need for the job."