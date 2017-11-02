Rangers’ Ryan Jack admits he was not expecting a Scotland call-up

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack admits he was not expecting a Scotland call-up but has vowed to make the most of the opportunity.

Jack, who has never been capped by his country, was included in caretaker manager Malky Mackay's 24-man pool for next Thursday's friendly against the Netherlands at Pittodrie, live on Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old, who joined Rangers from Aberdeen in the summer, was last called up more than four years ago for a qualifier against Croatia but he is keen to make an impression at international level.

Jack has been capped 19 times for Scotland U21s

"I'm obviously delighted. It's always an honour and a pleasure to be called up to play for your country," Jack told the official Rangers podcast. "I'm really excited to meet up with the boys and train and be a part of it.

"I had a call-up a few years ago and it gives you a taste for being amongst it. It's always a good feeling.

Scotland vs Netherlands Live on

"For it to come now, maybe I wasn't expecting it, but it's a great feeling. I'm excited and can't wait to get going.

Jack has appealed the red card he received versus Kilmarnock

"It will be the same for everyone, you want to do as well as you can when we go away with our country. I'm no different, I want to stake a claim and I will work hard to try to do that."

On Thursday the Scottish Football Association confirmed that Jack had won his appeal against the red card he received versus Kilmarnock last month meaning he is free to face Partick Thistle at Ibrox on Saturday.

It is the second red card Jack has had rescinded this season after his dismissal against Hibernian was overturned earlier in the campaign. He was also sent off during Rangers' win over Hamilton in September after picking up two yellow cards.