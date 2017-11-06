Steve McClaren approached by Rangers after Pedro Caixinha dismissal

Steve McClaren has not managed a club since March

Rangers have made an informal approach to former England manager Steve McClaren, according to Sky sources.

McClaren is currently working as an advisor to Jordi Cruyff at Maccabi Tel Aviv.

It is understood that McClaren is open to discussing the managerial position at Ibrox following Pedro Caixinha's dismissal after seven months in charge.

The Portuguese left the Gers in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership after a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock and a 2-0 Betfred Cup semi-final defeat by Motherwell at Hampden.

Graeme Murty, head development squad coach, has been the interim coach and recorded his second successive win at the weekend with a 3-0 victory over Partick Thistle.

Derek McInnes revealed last week that neither he nor Aberdeen had received an approach from Rangers about the job.

McInnes, who spent five years at Rangers as a player, has been one of the favourites to replace Caixinha.

McClaren has not been a full-time boss since his second spell at Derby ended in March. The 56-year-old has also managed Nottingham Forest, FC Twente and Newcastle.

His greatest domestic success was at Middlesborough, where he won the League Cup in 2004 before finishing as runners-up in the 2006 UEFA Cup.

Rangers are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership table, with 24 points from 12 fixtures.