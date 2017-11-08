Rangers' manager search expected to stretch into next week

Rangers' search for a new manager appears likely to stretch into at least the beginning of next week.

Sky Sports News understands Director of Football Mark Allen has drawn up a shortlist of candidates for the board to consider and that process is ongoing.

Derek McInnes heads that shortlist, but neither he nor Aberdeen have yet received an approach from Rangers about the job.

Feyenoord manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, former Club Brugge manager Michel Preud'homme and former England boss Steve McClaren have all been linked with the role but none of those individuals are being considered by Allen, according to Sky sources.

Graeme Murty, the club's head development squad coach, has been installed as interim manager following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha after only seven months at Ibrox.

In his two matches in charge, Murty has led Rangers to a 3-1 victory at Hearts and a 3-0 win over Partick Thistle and is expected to remain in charge for the visit of Hamilton Academical on Saturday.