England's shootout heroes live on Sky Sports in opening Premier League weekend

England's players celebrate winning the penalty shootout against Colombia

Every outfield player from England's win over Colombia will be live on Sky Sports on the first weekend of the new Premier League season.

In fact, 18 of the 23 members of Gareth Southgate's squad - who take on Sweden on Saturday for a place in the World Cup semi-finals - could be involved in the opening four Sky Live fixtures of the 2018/19 domestic term on the weekend of August 10-12.

Premier League fixtures live on Sky

Harry Kane salutes the supporters following England's shootout win over Colombia

Three of England's penalty heroes will take to the field as Tottenham visit Newcastle on Saturday, August 11, at 12.30pm. Current World Cup top scorer Harry Kane is likely to be joined by Kieran Trippier and Eric Dier in the Spurs side.

Danny Rose, who came on as an extra-time substitute against Colombia, and Dele Alli, who was forced off with injury, are also likely to feature.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Manchester United will face Leicester City on Friday Night Football to kick off the new season when Harry Maguire will have the task of stopping international team-mates Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford. At the other end, Jamie Vardy will come up against England duo Ashley Young and Phil Jones.

Opening weekend live games 10 August - Manchester United v Leicester (7.45pm)

11 August - Newcastle v Tottenham (12.30pm)

12 August - Liverpool v West Ham (1.30pm)

12 August - Arsenal v Manchester City (4pm)

On Super Sunday, Jordan Henderson, who has been so influential in England's tournament so far, will don the Liverpool captain's armband as they host West Ham at 1.30pm. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was given a chance against Belgium in a much-changed England line-up in the group stages, may also feature.

And as Unai Emery comes face to face with current champions Manchester City at 4pm that day, Danny Welbeck, who featured off the bench in that Belgium loss, could be handed an opening-day start under his new manager.

Jordan Henderson and Juan Quintero in action at the Spartak Stadium

Manchester City defensive duo Kyle Walker and John Stones could stand in his way, while Raheem Sterling, who has started three of England's four games to date, will likely start in attack for the Premier League champions.

Fabian Delph, who has made two appearances at the World Cup so far, could also feature.

England players live on Sky Sports on the opening weekend: