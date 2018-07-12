Barcelona sign Clement Lenglet on five-year deal from Sevilla

Clement Lenglet has joined Barcelona on a five-year deal

Barcelona have completed the signing of Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet for £31.7m.

The 23-year-old, who is yet to be capped by France at senior level, has agreed a five-year contract at the Nou Camp.

Lenglet joined Sevilla from Nancy in January 2017 and went on to make 73 appearances for the club.

The addition of Lenglet to Ernesto Valverde's squad could impact the future of Colombia defender Yerry Mina, who has been linked with a move to Everton this summer.

Valverde now has five centre-backs to choose from - with Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti likely to be the first-choice pairing and Thomas Vermaelen, Mina and Lenglet as back-ups.

Barcelona have also reached their quota of having three players from countries outside the EU, after the signing of Arthur from Gremio on Wednesday. Philippe Coutinho and Mina are the other non-EU players.

Sky Sports News understand Valverde is interested in signing Willian to add to Barcelona's forward line, and the Brazilian's potential arrival could force the club to sell one of their non-EU players.