Liverpool will be strong contenders in Premier League with 'terrific' signings, says Clinton Morrison

Liverpool’s "terrific" signings will make the team strong contenders for Premier League title, says Clinton Morrison.

Jurgen Klopp has signed Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri this summer as he looks to improve on last season's fourth-place finish.

The former Crystal Palace forward was asked on Sky Sports Daily whether the Premier League top six will be hits or misses this upcoming season, and he predicted Liverpool could challenge current champions Manchester City.

He said: "I said it last season and they've strengthened this season, the three signings they've made have been terrific.

"I think under Klopp, the enthusiasm he has on the side rubs off on the players. They've got terrific players, (Mohamed) Salah, (Sadio) Mane, (Roberto) Firmino, and they've added to that squad.

"So I think Liverpool will run Man City all the way to the wire and it'll be close between the two teams."

When asked about last season's champions, the former Republic of Ireland international believed the £60m club-record signing of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester was a beneficial move.

"A lot of people are saying he might be on the bench but I think it'll be an exceptional signing," he said.

"They've got a brilliant manager, Pep Guardiola, and they've improved the squad and he's still trying to improve the squad.

"I think he's still trying to get a defensive midfield to compete with Fernandinho so I think Man City will be a hit this season."

Morrison also rated Manchester United and Tottenham as 'hits' and predicted Chelsea and Arsenal as a 'miss'.

For Chelsea, he said this would be because of potentially losing Eden Hazard, Willian, N'Golo Kante, Thibaut Courtois.

He said: "I think if they lose their players and they could do: Hazard, Willian, Kante and Courtois, I think it won't be a great season for Chelsea."

Morrison stated it may not be Arsenal manager Unai Emery's season this time round. The Spaniard took over from Arsene Wenger this summer after he left the club after 22 years in charge.

He said: "I think he's a very good manager, I don't think he's had the money that the other managers that wanted that job would've got. I think Arsenal needed to spend a fortune to be able to challenge with the top four that are there or thereabouts.

"But I think eventually in time, it will be a hit. But I don't think this season, I think it'll be a miss for him. But I think he's a very good manager and they've got the right man in."