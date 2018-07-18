England star Harry Maguire at Gainsborough to watch brothers in action

0:50 Watch as Harry Maguire swaps Moscow for Gainsborough to watch his brothers in pre-season action Watch as Harry Maguire swaps Moscow for Gainsborough to watch his brothers in pre-season action

Harry Maguire may have been one of England's stand-out stars of the World Cup, but on Tuesday night he swapped the Luzhniki Stadium in Russia for Gainsborough in Lincolnshire.

Gainsborough Trinity usually only manage to pull in around 400 fans for pre-season matches. However, on Tuesday the gate was notably higher thanks to the presence of Maguire, who was there to watch both of his brothers in action in a pre-season friendly.

Joe, in the green shirt, plays for Trinity whilst his brother Laurence, in the blue shirt, plays for Chesterfield.

What is more, both brothers wear the number six shirt - just like Harry with England.

At half-time, Harry took the time to pose for photos and sign autographs - and just like his brother, Laurence scored a great header as Chesterfield won 4-0.

