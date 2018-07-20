Transfer Centre: Watch live coverage on Sky Sports News

Watch our Transfer Centre live stream from 5pm Watch our Transfer Centre live stream from 5pm

Watch all the latest transfer news from Sky Sports News as Chelsea make initial contact with Juventus in the hope of signing Gonzalo Higuain.

The Blues are also interested in signing Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and CSKA midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, according to Sky in Italy.

There is news of a serious bid for Bordeaux winger Malcom, who is a target for Everton, while Brazilian star Neymar insists he is staying in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, amid links to Real Madrid.

There are also updates from Manchester City, Fulham, Wolves, Huddersfield and Brighton.

Hit play on the video above to watch the live stream of the Transfer Centre from 5pm!