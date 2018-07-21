St Johnstone sign winger Matty Kennedy following Cardiff release

Matty Kennedy spent time on loan at Portsmouth last season

St Johnstone have signed Matty Kennedy on a free transfer after his Cardiff City contract expired.

The 23-year-old winger has signed a two-year deal at McDiarmid Park.

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright was delighted with his new signing and said the Scottish Premiership side had beaten several other clubs to Kennedy's signature.

"This is a really exciting signing and I'd like to thank the chairman for pushing this one through so quickly," said Wright.

"I think it's a real coup for us. I'm delighted to have him here and I think we have a real potent threat in the wide areas for the season ahead.

"He's quick, comfortable with both feet, and his best years are ahead of him.

"He was really keen to come here and play and I'm sure it's a signing that will excite the fans because he's a real talent and plays football in an exciting manner."

Kennedy has represented Scotland at every youth level, but is yet to make his senior debut.

He has had a nomadic career to date, with St Johnstone becoming the tenth cub of Kennedy's professional career.