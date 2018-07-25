U19 Euro semi-finals live on Sky Sports featuring Ukraine, Portugal, Italy and France

France will be hoping to emulate the success of the senior squad at the U19 Euros

Ukraine, Portugal, Italy and France will play in the U19 European Championship semi-finals live on Sky Sports Football on Thursday.

First up is Ukraine v Portugal, who kick off at 1pm, with Portugal winning two of their three group games against Norway and Finland, but lost 3-2 to Italy to see them finish second in the table.

They will be hoping to go one better than last year's competition where they were defeated 2-1 by England in the final.

Ukraine - who are at their first U19 Euros since 2015 - won two and drew another of their Group B games to finish top, with the draw coming against Paul Simpson's side.

France were also in Ukraine's group - finishing second - and will be looking to emulate the World Cup success of their senior side when they take on Italy at 5pm.

They thrashed England 5-0 in the final group game to seal their spot in the semi-finals after beating Turkey by the same scoreline in the previous match, although suffered an opening defeat to Ukraine.

After two wins against Finland and Portugal, Italy drew their final Group A game against Norway but still finished top of the pack.

France and Italy previously met in the 2016 final, where the young Les Bleus won 4-0 in Germany.

Watch both games live on Sky Sports Football on Thursday afternoon from 12.55pm for Ukraine v Portugal and 4.55pm for Italy v France.