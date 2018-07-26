Euro Paper Talk: Real Madrid switch focus to Edinson Cavani

Real Madrid have turned their attentions to PSG forward Edinson Cavani

SPAIN

Edinson Cavani is Real Madrid's new number one target after Chelsea demanded the Spanish giants pay £178m for Eden Hazard. Robert Lewandowski is also no longer a serious target for Real (AS).

Ernesto Valverde has identified Dani Parejo as his next target. The Valencia playmaker has been linked with a move to Barcelona before, but now the Catalans' interest in the 29-year-old is coming to a head (Sport).

Marcos Llorente wants to stay at Real Madrid despite the European champions being of the opinion that it would be better for the young midfielder to spend this season on loan gaining first-team experience. The 23-year-old has struggled to break through at the Santiago Bernabeu (Marca).

James Rodriguez must pay £10.35m to the Spanish Tax Agency after being found guilty of tax fraud. The Colombia international will join Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in having to stump up (Marca).

Chelsea contacted Barcelona once reports of their interest in Malcom started to surface, offering Willian for a cut price. The Catalan club were reluctant to continue the bidding war for Willian with Manchester United (Mundo Deportivo).

ITALY

Max Allegri confirmed striker Andrea Favilli will spend next season on loan at Genoa after he scored twice on his debut for Juventus in the International Champions Cup match against Bayern Munich (Gazzetta dello Sport).

Juventus will sell Manchester City transfer target Miralem Pjanic this summer, but only if they receive the same amount they paid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. The Bianconeri view the Bosnian as good as Ronaldo and want at least £89m for him (Calciomercato).

Lucas Biglia contacted Simone Inzaghi in an attempt to return to former club Lazio this summer. However, Inzaghi decided against bringing the AC Milan midfielder back to Rome (Calciomercato).

Roma have turned their attention to Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal after missing out on Malcom earlier this week. However, the Spanish club wants £36m for the winger (AS).

FRANCE

Aleksandr Golovin is expected to arrive in Monaco to undergo a medical before completing a move to the Ligue 1 club. The Chelsea transfer target will move to Monaco from CSKA Moscow in a deal worth around £27m (L'Equipe).

GERMANY

Francisco Geraldes will be loaned to Eintracht Frankfurt this season, according to Sporting Lisbon president Sousa Cintra. The 23-year-old midfielder spent last season on loan at Rio Ave (Maisfutebol).

PORTUGAL

Sao Paulo have announced an agreement with Porto for the transfer of Eder Militao. The Portuguese champions will pay £3.5m for the Brazilian defender, with the Brazilian side entitled to 10 per cent of any future fee (O Jogo).