Sunday Supplement: Returns for 20th season on Sky Sports

Sunday Supplement is back this weekend

Sunday Supplement returns to your TV screens this weekend at the start of its 20th straight season on Sky Sports.

Presenter Neil Ashton will invite the nation's best football writers to the breakfast table every Sunday morning to discuss the biggest talking points and review the Sunday papers.

The Sunday Supplement Live on

Broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football each week, the likes of Henry Winter, Martin Samuel, Sam Wallace, Andy Dunn, Jonathan Liew, Oliver Holt, Shaun Custis, John Cross, Darren Lewis, Alyson Rudd, Neil Custis, Jonathan Northcroft and Steve Bates - plus loads more names from the media world - will air their views.

The show will also be available as a podcast on the Sky Sports website and app each Sunday - or get it from your usual podcast provider. You can also catch up with the show On Demand and on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

After a successful run of podcasts at the World Cup in Russia, the first show of the 2018/19 season is live from 10.30am on Sunday August 5 as we welcome:

Matt Dickinson - Chief Sports Writer, The Times

Jason Burt - Chief Football Correspondent, The Telegraph

Raphael Honigstein - Football Journalist

Our panel will reflect on the performances of England and Germany at the World Cup and look ahead to the new Premier League season.

A sneak peek inside the new Sunday Supplement studio for this season

They'll debate a difficult pre-season for Jose Mourinho, a turbulent time for Mesut Ozil and look at the big transfers ahead of Deadline Day next Thursday.

Tune in to a new series of The Sunday Supplement from 10.30am, Sunday, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football.