Transfer Centre: Watch live coverage on Sky Sports News now

Watch Transfer Centre from 5pm via our live stream Watch Transfer Centre from 5pm via our live stream

Watch all the latest transfer news from Sky Sports News, as Chelsea halt talks with Real Madrid over Thibaut Courtois until they can secure a replacement for the Belgian goalkeeper.

Sky Sports News reported last week that Jordan Pickford was Chelsea's number one target to replace Courtois, but the England international is set for contract talks at Everton when he returns to the club after his summer break.

There is positive news on Alvaro Morata's future at Chelsea, with the Spaniard impressing new coach Maurizio Sarri in pre-season. Morata's form could cool the Blues' interest in Gonzalo Higuain, whose brother is set to meet with Juventus this week to discuss his future.

Meanwhile, Tiemoue Bakayoko has emerged as a target for AC Milan.

Rafael Benitez has been busy this week shaping his Newcastle squad for the new season. Aleksandar Mitrovic is in London finalising his move to Fulham and Newcastle have already made moved to replace him after opening talks with West Brom over Salomon Rondon.

We will also have updates on Robert Lewandowski, Matteo Darmian, Lucas Digne, Alfie Mawson, Matej Vydra and Martyn Waghorn.

Hit play on the video above to watch the live stream of the Transfer Centre from 5pm!