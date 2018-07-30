Sunderland sign midfielder Luke O'Nien from Wycombe Wanderers
Sunderland have signed midfielder Luke O'Nien from Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old has signed a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light.
After sealing his move, O'Nien said: "It's a huge honour because it's such a big club.
"The last few days have been pretty manic for me and it's all happened so fast, but I'm delighted to be here, and I can't thank the club enough for giving me the opportunity.
"The direction of the club is only going to be up, and I'm going to do everything I can to help get the club to back where it belongs."
O'Nien scored nine times for Wycombe last season as he helped them to promotion to Sky Bet League One.
He becomes Sunderland's 10th signing of the summer.
