Leeds' Hadi Sacko joins Las Palmas on season-long loan

Hadi Sacko struggled to get into Leeds' team last season

Leeds United forward Hadi Sacko has joined Las Palmas on loan until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old moved to Elland Road on loan two years ago from Sporting Lisbon, before making the move permanent last summer.

However, Sacko made just 18 appearances in all competition for Leeds last season, and they have now allowed him to join Segunda Division side Las Palmas.

They finished 19th in La Liga last season, and are now preparing for life in the second tier.

A statement on Leeds' website said: "We wish Hadi every success for the upcoming season."

